Longhorns DL T'Vondre Sweat Returns to  Rice Game Following Injury

After a brief scare, the Longhorns got a key cog back along the defensive line in Saturday night's game

Entering their Saturday night tilt with the Rice Owls, the Texas Longhorns were already suspect along their defensive front seven.

However, things took another bad turn for Texas early on in the first quarter, when rotational defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat went down with a lower-body injury.

Sweat would emerge from the bottom of the pile after a second-down run, hobbling and waving to the sidelines for the training staff, and would be unable to get off the field under his own power.

READ MORE: Live Updates: Texas vs. Rice

Luckily for Texas, Sweat was able to return to the game in the second quarter, and continue disrupting the interior of the Rice offensive line.

Just before the injury, the Longhorns had given up a huge run up the middle for a big gain into their own territory, setting up Rice with an early scoring opportunity.

Luckily for the defense, the drive would stall there with Texas forcing a 29-yard field goal attempt. The attempt would sail wide, with the Longhorns escaping with minimal damage.

So far this season with the Horns, Sweat has been an impact player, albeit one that doesn't totally show up in that stat book, sitting with seven tackles and.5 tackles for loss through the first two games.

READ MORE: Elite Texas Target Harold Perkins To Visit Austin This Weekend

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.