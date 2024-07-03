Texas Favored to Land 4-Star Tight End Nick Townsend?
As Texas focuses on its class of 2025 recruiting, highly-ranked prospects look into joining the program. With commitments coming from left and right, head coach Steve Sarkisian will soon know the names to expect for next fall.
Four-star tight end Nick Townsend has yet to declare his commitment, but Texas has made it to his shortlist.
Townsend's top four consists solely of Southeastern Conference schools -- Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU.
The Spring, Texas native visited both Austin and College Station last month and paid some out-of-state trips to Tuscaloosa and Los Angeles, home of the USC Trojans.
Though his future is uncertain, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) has the Longhorns as the favorites to land him. Townsend and Texas special teams coordinator Jeff Banks are constantly in touch.
“(We talk) pretty often," Townsend told Inside Texas. "I’m working on building a bond better with Coach Banks and can’t wait to make it out there to the OV.”
Townsend is a 6-ft-3-in prospect currently ranked No. 142 overall and No. 7 in his tight end position, as well as the No. 26 recruit in the state of Texas.
Townsend's offensive coordinator Sterling Finney is a familiar face to some elite college receiving talents including Texas' own Ryan Wingo. Finney told Inside Texas Townsend is as good of an athlete as his trainees Wingo, former Ohio State and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, and Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden.
“I’m excited to show what I have to offer," Townsend said in the interview. "I’m an athlete, coach. I’m ready to get on the field. I just like playing football, hitting people in the mouth.”
Townsend is reportedly set to make a decision before the start of the season.