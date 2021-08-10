Where Does Texas Rank In the Coaches’ Poll Top 25?

Texas will be ranked to begin the 2021 season under Steve Sarkisian

Texas is back — at least in the top 25 coaches poll.

The Longhorns received the No. 19 in the USA TODAY AFCA preseason coaches poll released Tuesday morning. The top 25 poll is voted on by 65 coaches from the 10 conferences plus the independent programs.

Coming in at No. 1 is no surprise with Alabama. The Crimson Tide, fresh of their 18th national title, received 63 of the 65 first-place votes.

Fellow Big 12 member and Texas rival Oklahoma received the other two first-place votes.

READ MORE: Longhorns Ehlinger Closing In On Starting QB Spot For Colts?

Texas enters the season with seven defensive returning starters. They also return eight offensive starters, including potential Heisman contender Bijan Robinson at running back.

Steve Sarkisian enters the Forty Acres for his first season fresh off helping Alabama win the title over Ohio State. The Crimson Tide’s offense finished top five in nearly every category, including No. 2 in points per game (45.8).

Can a similar offense be found in Austin? The Longhorns sure hope so.

Four teams from the Big 12 made the final cut. Besides the No. 2 Sooners and No. 19 Longhorns, Iowa State and Oklahoma State also were ranked No. 8 and No. 22, respectively.

Texas opens the season on September 4 against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette.

Here's the full list:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. UL Lafayette

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

