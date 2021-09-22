Texas Athletics Releases 2021 Hall of Honor Class List

September 22, 2021
Publish date:

Texas Longhorn's Athletics Releases 2021 Hall of Honor Class List

The class of 2021 includes multiple successful Texas alumni across five different sports
Author:

Texas Longhorn's Athletics officially revealed the 2021 Hall of Honor class list on Monday, as ten former UT student-athletes will be inducted on Oct. 15. 

The official release detailing this year's class and the ceremony can be found here. 

The Hall of Honor class of 2020 will also be recognized during this year's induction ceremony, as 14 individuals will finally get their official recognition since a ceremony was not held last year.

After being announced last August, the class of 2020 is highlighted by former Longhorn standouts like D.J. Augustin (Basketball, 2006-08), Jamaal Charles (Football, 2005-07; Track & Field, 2006-07), Jordan Shipley (Football, 2006-09), David Thomas (Football, 2002-05), and P.J. Tucker (Basketball, 2003-06).

Now, let's take a look at the class of 2021. Individual bios can be viewed by clicking on each athlete's name. 

READ MORE: Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

The 67th Men's Hall of Honor class for 2021 includes Mike Adams (Football, 1992-93, 1995-96), J.P. Howell (Baseball, 2003-04), Clay Britt (Swimming & Diving, 1980-83), Richard Duncan (Track & Field, 1994-97), and Peter Gardere (Football, 1989-92). 

