Texas Baseball Gets Back on Track Against Incarnate Word in 5-3 Win

The Texas Longhorns baseball team got back on track on Tuesday evening in a 5-3 victory over Incarnate Word.

The Texas Longhorns baseball team had a 16-game winning streak that snapped on Sunday when they lost to No. 24 Oklahoma State in the final game of a series in which Texas won.

Texas clearly did not let that loss get the best of them as they rallied right back on Tuesday night against the Incarnate Word Cardinals in a mid-week matchup. The Longhorns hosted the Cardinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field and defeated them 5-3.

The Longhorns showed good resolved when faced with early adversity when the Cardinals jumped out to an early two-run lead in the first inning off of a homerun. Longhorns starting pitcher Justin Eckhardt was pulled after just 1.1 innings in which he allowed the two runs.

However, right-hander Drew Shifflet was incredible out of the bullpen as he pitched Texas right back into the game as he threw 3.2 innings of scoreless ball. The offense did their part in climbing back.

First baseman Zach Zubia continued on his torrid tear at the plate as he went 3-5 with an RBI. Just as impressive was second baseman Mitchell Daly who also went 3-5 with an RBI.

Surprisingly, designated hitter Ivan Melendez was kept quiet at the plate on Tuesday evening and he will look to get back on track this weekend.

Texas will host Big 12 rivals Texas Tech for a three game weekend series starting on Friday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Texas Tech, which is ranked 11th in the nation, represents one of the toughest tests of the season so far. A series win, or even a sweep, could see the Longhorns jump a place in the national rankings depending on the outcome of other games around the NCAA landscape.

First pitch for Friday's opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST.

What did you think of the Longhorns' victory on Tuesday evening? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

