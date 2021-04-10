Longhorns Baseball Continues Impressive Run Against Kansas State, But It Got Ugly

The Texas Longhorns baseball team continue their impressive run against the Kansas State Wildcats, but it did get a little ugly in the early going.

The University of Texas Longhorns continued their run of dominance against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday night. After sweeping conference foes in the Kansas Jayhawks last weekend and then dominating their two mid-week games, Texas was able to defeat the Wildcats 13-6 on Friday.

However, it got ugly in the bottom of the second when a play at the plate caused multiple ejections for both sides. Longhorn's third baseman Cam Williams, second baseman Mitchell Daly, and shortstop Trey Faltine all were ejected, meanwhile three Wildcats were ejected.

The ejections occurred when a benches-clearing disagreement arose between the two teams when Longhorns centerfielder Mike Antico tried to stretch what would have been a stand-up triple into a home run. The ball arrived at the plate and Antico ran right into Kansas State catcher Chris Ceballos and then hit the ground. When Ceballos then stood over Antico, Cam Williams and the rest of the team took exception.

In the end, the Longhorns still managed to dominate the conference opponents to the tune of 13-6. Big-12 steals leader Antico was incredibly impressive as he knocked in 5 RBI off of 4 hits, and the rest of the team managed to secure another 7 RBI. To little surprise designated hitter Ivan Melendez's hot bat did not cool down either as he added a home run to his season total.

Saturday will feature the second game of this weekend's three and it will likely prove to once again be a scrappy matchup against two divisional rivals.

Texas right-handed pitcher Tristian Stevens who owns a 4-1 record and a 3.27 ERA will take the mound for the Longhorns on Saturday to face Wildcat right-handed pitcher Carson Seymour who is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA.

Storylines to be on the lookout for include the continuation of Melendez's hot streak, Cam Williams' impressive show of home runs, and whether or not Daly can continue his blistering hitting streak at the plate.

The first pitch for Saturday's game is at 2:30 p.m. CST and all the action can be found on the Longhorn Network.

