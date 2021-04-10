NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns-ex Jordan Spieth Has Late Tee Time in Masters Third Round

Spieth will begin his third round in the third-to-last pairing of the day as he seeks to catch Justin Rose, who is two shots ahead
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Longhorns-ex Jordan Spieth will tee off in the third-to-last group in the third round of the Masters on Saturday, taking the course at 1 p.m. central time.

Spieth, who fired a 4-under par (68) on Friday to move into the top five on the leaderboard, will play with Austria’s Bernd Weisberger.

Spieth is 5-under for the event, while Weisberger is 4-under.

Ten minutes after Spieth and Weisberger take the course, Brian Harman of the United States and Marc Leishman of Australia tee off at 1:10. Leishman is at 5-under, while Harman is at 6-under.

Rose and Will Zalatoris of the United States are in the final pairing at 1:20 p.m. Zalatoris is a shot back of the lead at 6-under, while Rose leads the field at 7-under.

READ MORE: Longhorns at the Masters Tracker

Spieth is seeking his second green jacket after winning the Masters in 2015. He has put himself in great position following Friday's round, which included five birdies and one bogey.

Spieth entered the Masters as one of the favorites, after he won the Texas Open last Sunday. Before that, Spieth had been on a two-month run with top five finishes at three other events, along with a run to the round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club.

READ MORE: Longhorn Scheffler Finishes 2nd Round Safely Under Cut Line 1-Over Par

Scottie Scheffler is the other Longhorn who made the cut for the weekend at Augusta National. Scheffler, who is 1-over par and tied for 32nd, will tee off at 10:20 a.m. with England’s Tyrrell Hatton.

CONTINUE READING: Jack Nicklaus Reveals Joy For Longhorns Ex Spieth After Win

What do you think of Spieth's chances at Augusta? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook

Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

GettyImages-1311516871
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns-ex Jordan Spieth Has Late Tee Time in Masters Third Round

Spieth will begin his third round in the third-to-last pairing of the day as he seeks to catch Justin Rose, who is two shots ahead

GettyImages-1170089843
Football

Longhorns' Coburn Believes in Conditioning to Prep for New Defense

Texas Longhorns DT Keondre Coburn is looking to be in the "best shape" before the start of the new season.

GettyImages-1311684443
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns' Spieth Moves Within Two Shots of Masters Lead After 36 Holes

Jordan Spieth put himself in position to have a great weekend at the Masters, firing a 4-under 68 in Friday's second round

img_1992
News

Texas Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Land in Top-12 For West Coast OT

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_15870548
News

Masters Tracker: Spieth Tied for 2nd Place After Clutch 2nd Round Finish

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's briggest prize

GettyImages-1311649897
News

Longhorn Scheffler Finishes 2nd Round Safely Under Cut Line 1-Over Par

Former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler improved on his second round in the 2021 Masters to finish above the projected cut line.

USATSI_15539493
News

Longhorns Basketball Tracker: Sophomore Guard Donovan Williams Transfers To UNLV

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to reform its roster under Chris Beard

GettyImages-1311508504
News

Masters Tee Times Set for Longhorns Spieth, Frittelli and Scheffler in Round 2

After a promising first round of the 2021 Masters, the three former-Longhorns now know their groupings and tee times for the second round.