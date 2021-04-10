Longhorns-ex Jordan Spieth Has Late Tee Time in Masters Third Round

Spieth will begin his third round in the third-to-last pairing of the day as he seeks to catch Justin Rose, who is two shots ahead

Texas Longhorns-ex Jordan Spieth will tee off in the third-to-last group in the third round of the Masters on Saturday, taking the course at 1 p.m. central time.

Spieth, who fired a 4-under par (68) on Friday to move into the top five on the leaderboard, will play with Austria’s Bernd Weisberger.

Spieth is 5-under for the event, while Weisberger is 4-under.

Ten minutes after Spieth and Weisberger take the course, Brian Harman of the United States and Marc Leishman of Australia tee off at 1:10. Leishman is at 5-under, while Harman is at 6-under.

Rose and Will Zalatoris of the United States are in the final pairing at 1:20 p.m. Zalatoris is a shot back of the lead at 6-under, while Rose leads the field at 7-under.

Spieth is seeking his second green jacket after winning the Masters in 2015. He has put himself in great position following Friday's round, which included five birdies and one bogey.

Spieth entered the Masters as one of the favorites, after he won the Texas Open last Sunday. Before that, Spieth had been on a two-month run with top five finishes at three other events, along with a run to the round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club.

Scottie Scheffler is the other Longhorn who made the cut for the weekend at Augusta National. Scheffler, who is 1-over par and tied for 32nd, will tee off at 10:20 a.m. with England’s Tyrrell Hatton.

