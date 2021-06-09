Sports Illustrated home
Texas Longhorns Second Baseman Daly Named Freshman All-American

The Texas Longhorns standout freshman infielder received regular-season honors as the team prepares for the Super Regionals on Saturday
After a productive first season on the Forty Acres that saw his team earn the number two overall seed in the Division 1 Men's Baseball Tournament, Mitchell Daly has been named to the Freshman All-American Team for the 2021 season, according to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. 

Daly, a true freshman from Madison, Alabama, also received first-team Big 12 honors and was selected to the All-Freshman Team for the conference. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Baseball Preview: Texas To Host South Florida in Super Regional

Appearing in 54 games this season, the Longhorns' second baseman provided efficient production both offensively and defensively for the team. Daly posted the second-best batting average on the team at .323, while also having the second-most hits at 60. 

When at the plate, Daly has racked up 14 doubles, 31 RBI, and 32 runs scored with one home run. He has been consistent while at-bat, racking up 15 multi-hit games, and has reached base safely in 48-of-52 games he started during the regular season. Additionally, Daly has stolen base six times, good for fourth on the team. 

Defensively, the true freshman has been a key contributor for the Horns since taking over as the starting second baseman in March, accumulating 159 assists and 31 fielded double plays during the course of the season. 

READ MORE: A Texas College World Series Title? Time To Trust The Rotation

The team will rely on this continued fielding production from Daly heading into Saturday's Super Regional against the South Florida Bulls, as the Horns have allowed three or fewer runs over the past three matchups in the Austin Regional section of the tournament bracket. The team also scored 10 or more runs in each of the past three games, with an average margin of victory of nine runs. 

After a quiet outing on Friday in the Horns dominating victory against Fairfield, Daly will look to continue his All-American production in the first game of the Super Regional in a best-of-three series against the USF Bulls, the Horns first all-time meeting with the program. 

The game will be played at Disch-Falk Field this Saturday in Austin, with the first pitch at 8 p.m.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns A Top-5 Finalist For Talented Southaven DL Aaron Bryant

