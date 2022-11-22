Texas Longhorns Week 13 Opponent Preview: Baylor Bears
There are going to be major Big 12 title implications on the line Saturday in Austin when the Baylor Bears come to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to take on the Texas Longhorns.
Win, and the Longhorns are just a Kansas State loss away from making it to Arlington.
Lose, and the Longhorns' hopes are dashed.
Coming to Austin will be a Baylor team that is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, in which they blew a late lead, and their own Big 12 title chances.
What type of team will Baylor bring to Austin? Will it be a motivated team looking for an upset? Or will it be a defeated team already resigned to their mediocre bowl fate?
Baylor Bears
2022 Record: 6-5 (4-4 in Big 12)
Head coach: Dave Aranda
Aranda is in his third year as the head coach at Baylor.
Offensive Set: Power Spread
Defensive Set: 3-3-5
Offensive starters:
QB Blake Shapen
RB Qualan Jones/Sqwirl Williams
WR Gavin Holmes
WR Josh Cameron
WR-SL Monaray Baldwin
TE Ben Sims
LT Connor Galvin
LG Micah Mazzccua
C Jacob Gall
RG Grant Miller
RT Gavin Byers
Defensive starters:
DE TJ Franklin
NT Siaki Ika
DT Gabe Hall
JACK Garmon Randolph
MLB Dillon Doyle
WLB Matt Jones
CB Larando Johnson
CB Mark Milton
FS Christian Morgan
WS Devin Lemear
STAR Al Walcott
