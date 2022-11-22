Skip to main content

Texas Longhorns Week 13 Opponent Preview: Baylor Bears

The Longhorns seek revenge in their final regular season matchup against the Baylor Bears.

There are going to be major Big 12 title implications on the line Saturday in Austin when the Baylor Bears come to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to take on the Texas Longhorns. 

Win, and the Longhorns are just a Kansas State loss away from making it to Arlington. 

Lose, and the Longhorns' hopes are dashed. 

Coming to Austin will be a Baylor team that is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, in which they blew a late lead, and their own Big 12 title chances. 

What type of team will Baylor bring to Austin? Will it be a motivated team looking for an upset? Or will it be a defeated team already resigned to their mediocre bowl fate?

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Bears throughout the week.

Baylor Bears

2022 Record: 6-5 (4-4 in Big 12)

Head coach: Dave Aranda

Aranda is in his third year as the head coach at Baylor.

Offensive Set: Power Spread

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Offensive starters:

QB Blake Shapen

RB Qualan Jones/Sqwirl Williams

WR Gavin Holmes

WR Josh Cameron

WR-SL Monaray Baldwin

TE Ben Sims

LT Connor Galvin

LG Micah Mazzccua

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19471413
Play
Football

Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 12 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19402628
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Cruise to 4-0 With Dismantling of Northern Arizona

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are off to a great start to the season

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard 322
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 4 Longhorns vs. Northern Arizona: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns travel to the Rio Grande Valley to take on Northern Arizona.

By Zach Dimmitt

C Jacob Gall

RG Grant Miller

RT Gavin Byers

Defensive starters:

DE TJ Franklin

NT Siaki Ika

DT Gabe Hall

JACK Garmon Randolph

MLB Dillon Doyle

WLB Matt Jones

CB Larando Johnson

CB Mark Milton

FS Christian Morgan

WS Devin Lemear

STAR Al Walcott

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

USATSI_19471413
Football

Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 12 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19402628
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Cruise to 4-0 With Dismantling of Northern Arizona

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are off to a great start to the season

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard 322
Men's Basketball

No. 4 Longhorns vs. Northern Arizona: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns travel to the Rio Grande Valley to take on Northern Arizona.

By Zach Dimmitt
aj johnson 21
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Sign Elite 2023 Guard AJ Johnson

After a slow start, the Texas Longhorns are getting hot on the 2023 recruiting trail.

By Zach Dimmitt
tyrese hunter marcus carr 2`
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Rise into Top 10 of AP Poll After Win Over Gonzaga

The Texas Longhorns are on the rise in the rankings after one of the biggest wins of the Chris Beard era.

By Zach Dimmitt
bijan robinson 322
Football

Texas Longhorns Back In AP Poll After Kansas Win

A new week, a new ranking for the Texas Longhorns.

By Cole Thompson
Jonathon Brooks
Football

Jonathon Brooks Shows Longhorns' Future RB Room In Good Hands vs. Kansas

While Bijan Robinson was his usual dominant self, Jonathon Brooks' performance was big for the future.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19466732
Football

With Roschon Johnson Injured, Who Steps Up For Texas Longhorns?

The Texas Longhorns have options in place of its star secondary runner, Roschon Johnson

By Cole Thompson