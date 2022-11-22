Texas Longhorns Week 13 Opponent Preview: Baylor Bears

There are going to be major Big 12 title implications on the line Saturday in Austin when the Baylor Bears come to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to take on the Texas Longhorns.

Win, and the Longhorns are just a Kansas State loss away from making it to Arlington.

Lose, and the Longhorns' hopes are dashed.

Coming to Austin will be a Baylor team that is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, in which they blew a late lead, and their own Big 12 title chances.

What type of team will Baylor bring to Austin? Will it be a motivated team looking for an upset? Or will it be a defeated team already resigned to their mediocre bowl fate?

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Bears throughout the week.

Baylor Bears

2022 Record: 6-5 (4-4 in Big 12)

Head coach: Dave Aranda

Aranda is in his third year as the head coach at Baylor.

Offensive Set: Power Spread

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Offensive starters:

QB Blake Shapen

RB Qualan Jones/Sqwirl Williams

WR Gavin Holmes

WR Josh Cameron

WR-SL Monaray Baldwin

TE Ben Sims

LT Connor Galvin

LG Micah Mazzccua

C Jacob Gall

RG Grant Miller

RT Gavin Byers

Defensive starters:

DE TJ Franklin

NT Siaki Ika

DT Gabe Hall

JACK Garmon Randolph

MLB Dillon Doyle

WLB Matt Jones

CB Larando Johnson

CB Mark Milton

FS Christian Morgan

WS Devin Lemear

STAR Al Walcott

