Bijan Robinson Gives Massive Donation to Help Address 'Chronic Homelessness'
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson left Austin already being tabbed as one of the best players -- and people -- in the history of the storied program, but he keeps giving fans more of a reason to sing his praises.
The Atlanta Falcons running back took time out of the long NFL offseason to return to his former stomping grounds and give back, as Robinson recently made a massive donation to help those previously impacted by homelessness in Austin.
Per NFLPA, Robinson donated $300,000 to Mobile Loaves & Fishes in support of Community First Village in Austin. The donation will go toward a planned neighborhood in the city that will offer "affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for men and women who are coming out of chronic homelessness," the announcement read.
Per NPR, homelessness in the United States reached a record high in 2023. According to the latest release of the Annual Homelessness Assessment Report for 2023, Atlanta, where Robinson currently plays, was No. 25 on the list of U.S. cities with the highest homelessness population. Four Texas cities (Fort Worth - 24, San Antonio - 23, Houston - 22, Dallas - 18) were all included on the list as well.
As a rookie, Robinson showed off the versatility that Texas fans were accustomed to seeing during his three years in Austin. He finished his first NFL season with 214 carries for 976 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He added 58 catches for 487 yards and four more scores
Robinson and the Falcons will kickoff their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.