BREAKING: Texas Longhorns Land Commitments From Triplets in 2025 Recruiting Class
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have completed a rare triple-whammy on the recruiting trail.
Texas landed a trio of commitments from triplets Devin, Jordan and Isaiah Coleman on Saturday, as the Cedar Hill (Texas) products now join the Longhorns' 2025 recruiting class all at once. Devin and Jordan both play on the offensive line while Isaiah plays on the defensive line.
All three announced the collective decision with a video on social media that included the same caption:
"We are thrilled to share some exciting news! After careful consideration, we have made a decision about our college future. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the recruiters who met with us and invited us to their amazing campuses," they wrote.
The brothers are set to make an official visit to Texas starting on Friday, June 21. Per the video, they had been considering offers from Oklahoma, SMU, Baylor, UTSA and Texas Tech.
Take a look at the video from Isaiah's account:
The Longhorns now add to a 2025 recruiting class that's already highlighted by edge Lance Jackson, quarterback K.J. Lacey, linebacker Elijah Barnes and more.