Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Among Top Betting Favorites For Major NFL Award
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson is only entering his second NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons, but the standout running back is already being considered for one of the league's top individual awards.
But could Robinson actually win the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2024? The current betting line from DraftKings is giving him a real solid shot.
The sportsbook has Robinson at the sixth-shortest odds to win OPOY at +2000, which is better than notable names like Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (+2500), Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (+2500), Jets WR Garrett Wilson (+2800), Rams WR Puka Nacua (+3000), Bills QB Josh Allen (+3500) and Eagles WR A.J. Brown (+4000) among many others.
The Falcons signed QB Kirk Cousins earlier this offseason, which could ideally open up the offense and give Robinson more opportunities for production as a result. Atlanta struggled with quarterback Desmond Ridder last season, but Robinson still managed to have a solid rookie season in spite of the signal-caller's up-and-down play. The sky is now the limit for the former Longhorns star.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said last week that Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury, but there doesn't appear to be any real concern. Atlanta's mandatory minicamp is set for June 10-12, and Morris said he expects everyone to be ready at that point.
As a rookie, Robinson showed off the versatility that Texas fans were accustomed to seeing during his three years in Austin. He finished his first NFL season with 214 carries for 976 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He added 58 catches for 487 yards and four more scores
Robinson and the Falcons will kickoff their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.