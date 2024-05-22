Raheem Morris Gives Positive Injury Update For Texas Ex Bijan Robinson
After speaking with the media, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has hopes that former Longhorn Bijan Robinson will be fully healthy for mandatory minicamp in June
Robinson has been battling an ankle injury throughout the offseason that has left him sidelined from organized team activities, or OTA’s, in May.
"When we get to training camp I'd love to see him rolling," Morris said about the second year runningback.
Robinson will prove to be a pivotal returner in a brand new Falcons offense. The Texas Ex rushed for 976 yards as a rookie, totaling 1463 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. The Falcons’ offense saw some major upgrades, bringing in veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and hiring Morris.
Morris, a first-time head coach, brought alongside him Zac Robinson, an assistant of Rams head coach Sean McVay, with him to Atlanta to become the offensive coordinator for Cousins, Robinson and co.
Mandatory minicamps will begin on June 10th, and Robinson is expected to be able to move freely on the field. After a three-day minicamp, the Falcons will be able to rest until training camp at the end of July, where Robinson should be 100% ready to go for his sophomore season.