Texas Ex Charles Omenihu Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Former Texas Longhorns and current San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu has been arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charges

The alleged incident with his girlfriend, police said, features the woman charging at Omenihu, who allegedly pushed her to the ground during an argument. 

"We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information," the 49ers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officers said that they did not "observe any visible physical injuries," though she did complain of pain in her arm. 

According to the police report, Omenihu gave a statement and was cooperative with officers.

Omenihu posted bail and is no longer in custody, but he was served with an emergency protective restraining order.

Once a fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2019, Omenihu was traded to the 49ers in 2021 after three seasons in Houston.

This season with San Francisco, Omenihu started three games, amassing 20 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, and three tackles for loss.

The 49ers are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game this weekend. 

