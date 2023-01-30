D'Shawn Jamison Takes WR Snaps, Longhorns Shine in East-West Shrine Bowl Practice

LAS VEGAS -- The Texas Longhorns are well-represented at the East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the premiere NFL Draft showcase games for college seniors.

The Longhorns have cornerback D'Shawn Jamison and defensive linemen Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn in attendance ... and standing out.

All three players are members of the East team, coached by the Atlanta Falcons - who drafted former Texas defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham just two years ago.

Jamison, who was also a return specialist for the Longhorns, saw some snaps as a receiver during Saturday's opening practice but continued working with the defensive backs for the majority of the session.

After practice, Jamison exclusively discussed the position switch with Longhorns Country.

"That was just showing that I could run the ball and score the ball," Jamison said. "(Teams) just wanted to see how I could handle the ball in my hands."

However, Jamison added that he'd prefer to stay on defense ... and appears to have quieted all doubters with his play on the field in Las Vegas.

In speaking with two East team receivers, Jamison was singled out by both as the top cornerback they've seen during the week, which has featured one-on-ones and team drills.

"The kid from Texas," one said. "Just how patient he is. All of these guys are good, but with the kid from Texas, just understanding how patient he is, his feet, stuff like that."

Jamison, who played in 60 games across five seasons for the Longhorns, quickly earned the respect of his peers - and it's safe to say the same for Ojomo and Coburn.

Ojomo has made his presence felt inside in each session thus far, using his initial quickness to shoot gaps and blow-up plays in the backfield during team drills.

Off the field, Ojomo is trying to sell himself to NFL teams ... and he broke down exactly what his personality and play style embodies when speaking with Longhorns Country.

"I'm someone that's passionate about what I do," said Ojomo. "I'm someone that does attention to detail in everything I do and I do my job at an extremely high level. I think I play the run very hard, and I excel in the pass rush. I think I'll be bringing really good things to a team."

Coburn has done much of what he did at Texas - control the line of scrimmage against the run and create penetration with his athleticism. At 344 pounds, Coburn is set for a lengthy NFL career as a potential starting nose tackle.

Ultimately, while these three Longhorns have played their final game at DKR Memorial Stadium, they're still representing the university well ... and if their performance at the Shrine Bowl is any indication, appear poised to continue doing so for years to come.

The trio will play its final college game inside Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on Thursday night, with the Shrine Bowl set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. (CT).

