Texas 2005: How High Do They Rank All-Time?

    December 24, 2021
    Texas Longhorns 2005 Champs: How High Do They Rank Among Top All-Time Teams?

    While UT would love to wag the "We're No. 1'' finger as the Longhorns did that year ...
    "All time'' is a long time, but acknowledging that the last 30 years is a sort of "modern era'' of college football ... where do the University of Texas Longhorns, circa 2005, rank among the greatest champions?

    Yardbarker took on the task of finding answers, and while UT would love to wag the "We're No. 1'' finger as the Longhorns did that year ...

    "We're No. 6'' is a pretty good brag, too.

    Yardbarker writes, "When looking back on the last 30 years of college football champions, there are four separate eras of the sport. Currently, we live in the College Football Playoff era ... From 1998 to 2013, the BCS was designed to pit the perceived top two teams against each other for a national championship game. Before that was the Bowl Alliance ... Prior to all of that was the original bowl structure. ...

    "Needless to say, how we get our national champions has changed over time.''

    But given the results, we're pretty satisfied with the way things were done in the mid-2000's, right?

    The last 30 years of champions puts the 2001 Miami Hurricanes at the top of the heap, and that was certainly a loaded roster. Notably, though, the success of UT as the No. 6 team ranked is in part about taking down a supposedly "loaded roster.''

    As Yardbarker writes:

    "USC was such a dominant force that people were comparing the Trojans to the greatest teams of all time. And then Texas beat them in one of the best college football games of all time. Vince Young was simply sensational that season. ... The Longhorns scored 652 points that season, an NCAA record ... Texas beat USC in a back-and-forth affair with Young scoring the winning touchdown with 19 seconds remaining.''

    A memorable game. A memorable team. And a No. 6 ranking for the Longhorns.

