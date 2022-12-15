Skip to main content

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Named Next NCAA President

Charlie Baker will take over for Mark Emmert after concluding his second term as governor.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will be named the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday. Baker will succeed Mark Emmert and take over as the face of the collegiate sports governing body during changing times in a new era. 

Baker, a Republican, has been governor since 2015 but will conclude his second term next January. He is expected to take over full-time starting March 1. Emmert announced last April that he would be stepping down after taking over the title in 2010. 

Emmert will remain in an advisory role until June.

"We are excited to welcome Governor Charlie Baker to the NCAA and eager for him to begin his work with our organization," Linda Livingstone, Baylor University president and chair of the NCAA Board of Governors, said in a statement. "Governor Baker has shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build bipartisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways. As a former student-athlete himself, husband to a former college gymnast, and father to two former college football players, Governor Baker is deeply committed to our student-athletes and enhancing their collegiate experience. These skills and perspective will be invaluable as we work with policymakers to build a sustainable model for the future of college athletics."

A former basketball player at Harvard, Baker, 66, will bring a poltical style to college athletics in hopes of navigating through the trials of setting boundaries with name, image, and likeness. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the NCAA wanted to make sure its next president had political connections and interviewed several governors during its search. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

toviano
Play
Recruiting

5-Star 2023 Longhorns CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision

One of the Longhorns top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has made his college commitment

By Matt Galatzan
arch manning 432
Play
News

Arch Manning for Heisman in 2023? ESPN Lists Longhorns Commit As Contender

Yes, you read that right. ESPN has listed Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning as a 2023 Heisman contender

By Matt Galatzan
leach
Play
Football

‘A Gem Like No Other’: Longhorns Superfan Matthew McConaughey Reflects on Passing of Mike Leach

Actor and Texas Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey gave a heartfelt message to the late Mike Leach on social media.

By Zach Dimmitt

"The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge," Baker said in a statement. "And for the fans that faithfully fill stadiums, stands, and gyms from coast to coast, I am eager to ensure the competitions we all love to follow are there for generations to come. Over the coming months, I will begin working with student-athletes and NCAA members as we modernize college sports to suit today's world while preserving its essential value."

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

toviano
Recruiting

5-Star 2023 Longhorns CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision

One of the Longhorns top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has made his college commitment

By Matt Galatzan
arch manning 432
News

Arch Manning for Heisman in 2023? ESPN Lists Longhorns Commit As Contender

Yes, you read that right. ESPN has listed Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning as a 2023 Heisman contender

By Matt Galatzan
leach
Football

‘A Gem Like No Other’: Longhorns Superfan Matthew McConaughey Reflects on Passing of Mike Leach

Actor and Texas Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey gave a heartfelt message to the late Mike Leach on social media.

By Zach Dimmitt
Witt 4
Baseball

Longhorns P Tanner Witt Among MLB's Top 100 2023 Draft Prospects

Despite missing most of the 2022 season with Tommy John surgery, Tanner Witt could be a first round pick in 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
bijan robinson 322
Football

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Lands With NFC East Franchise In Latest ESPN Mock Draft

Bijan Robinson is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19158320
Football

Wake Forest DB Gavin Holmes to Visit Texas

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff
niblett
Recruiting

Can Texas Hold Onto SI99 Commit Ryan Niblett?

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
GettyImages-83751160
News

Ex-Texas Tech Coach, Longhorns Rival Mike Leach Dead at 61

Legendary head coach Mike Leach passes away at age 61.

By Matt Galatzan