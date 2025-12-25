Texas' Michael Taaffe Delivers Critical NIL Advice to Young Athletes

After five seasons with Texas, safety Michael Taaffe is leaving the Longhorns and declaring for the NFL Draft. In those five years, Taaffe went from a walk-on with no guarantee of playing time to an All-American fan favorite who proved he was capable of standing out among SEC safeties.

Now, as he embarks on his NFL journey, Taaffe continues to provide advice for younger players entering their collegiate careers, most recently speaking on NIL.

Taaffe Emphasizes Brand Awareness to Young Athletes

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score during overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

“How do you want your platform to be remembered?” Taaffe said, according to On3. “I think everybody is an entrepreneur in the game of football. You all have your own business. You all have your own brand. How do you want your brand to be remembered?"

Texas is currently ranked as the nation's most valuable athletic program, according to a report by CNBC. As one of the standout players for the Longhorns, Taaffe has been able to reap the benefits of that valuation, but is selective of what he endorses.

“When I say this, I don’t mean to take any shots at anybody, but do you want your brand to be... [an] Instagram filled [with] the local sandwich shop or the local smoothie shop or the local clothing store?" Taaffe said. "Or, do you want it filled for good and significance in your life that will be far more important than $5,000 or $10,000? That’s how I truly live it.”

According to a June article from Athlon Sports, Taaffe's NIL valuation stands at $468,000. Some of his biggest partnerships have included Sonic, where he worked with some fellow Longhorns, and SeatGeek.

While he says he doesn't have the exact formula for navigating NIL, what athletes must consider is what they want their brand to represent.

“There’s no wrong or right way to go about NIL, it’s just, how do you want your business to be programmed and ran?" Taaffe said. “I’ve been chosen to be on the side of, I want my brand to mimic who I am as a person. I believe that my calling is to give back. I’ve been trying to use my brand to give back.”

Taaffe was recently awarded the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, the college's premier award for community service, according to the award's website. Credited for his community service outreach, Taaffe now looks to the next generation of college players to carefully weigh their decisions when it comes to their brand.