AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are SEC bound.

The only question has been, when?

Now, according to a report from the Action Network's Brett McMurphy, there is a 'growing sentiment' that the two Big 12 powers will make an early exit from the conference, and head to the SEC in 2024.

The two schools were originally set to join the SEC no earlier than July 1, 2025, when the Big 12's Grant of Rights expires.

Per McMurphy's report, there are still obstacles standing in the way of the move, but the two schools still seem to be on track to leave the Big 12 after the 2023 season.

“There’s a lot of moving parts, but there is the desire on many fronts for this to get done,” McMurphy's source said.

Should the two schools indeed elect to move earlier, they would be forced to pay exit fees of over $80 million each.

However, according to McMurphy, those fees could be negotiated down.

The move, which will increase the size of the SEC from 14 to 16 teams, also reunites the Longhorns and the Sooners with former Big 12 foes Texas A&M and Missouri, who left to join the SEC after the 2011 season.

