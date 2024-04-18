Texas Longhorns Football Orange & White Spring Game: How to Watch
The Texas Longhorns have already begun their quest for another national championship with spring practices. Now, the public gets a chance to see what all the hype is about.
The annual spring game will kick off on Saturday, April 20 from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, as fans will get the chance to see the 2024 team in action for the first time. Newly-arriving freshmen, returners, and transfer portal additions will be playing in front of a live crowd for the first time as a team.
With NFL departures and transfer decisions being made, coach Steve Sarkisian's roster will continue to take shape as the team sets its sights on the upcoming season.
It all leads up to the Orange-White game, which was quite memorable for fans last season. The 2023 team scrimmage gave fans a first look at quarterbacks Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy along with then-freshmen like Johntay Cook, C.J. Baxter and more.
There is talk of inclement weather in the Austin area this weekend, creating a chance the scrimmage could be canceled.Per Texas senior associate athletics director John Bianco, via the Austin-American Statesman, the kick for the spring game could be in jeopardy thanks to a forecast of inclement weather that shows a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms.
According to Bianco, if the scrimmage is canceled, there are no plans to delay or reschedule the exhibition.
WHAT: Texas Longhorns Annual Orange and White Spring Game
WHERE: Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium at Campbell-Williams Field, Austin, TX (100,119)
WHEN: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 1 p.m. CT
TV: Longhorn Network