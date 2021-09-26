Texas' RB Robinson Ignites Spark In Record Offensive Day

September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texas' Bijan Robinson Ignites Spark In Record Offensive Day

Bijan Robinson's 191-yard day helps Longhorns make a statement in first Big 12 game
Author:

For those still wondering if there’s a quarterback battle brewing in Texas, you can stop the argument now. The Longhorns have their man in Casey Thompson and it’s his job to control the offense accordingly.

However, the offense was never designed to be run through a quarterback.

For Texas’ offense to be at its best, it starts at running back. Low and behold, Bijan Robinson’s breakout day played evident against Texas Tech’s defense for three-quarters of action.

“We have a saying,” Thompson said following a 70-35 win. “Stay behind No. 5 and let him carry us. He’s doing a good job of that.”

READ MORE: Game Log: Texas Dominates Tech 75-35

Remember last week against Rice when Robinson tallied over 100 yards before halftime to go along with three touchdowns? Some believed that the was the peak of his play.

Instead, it could be the start to consistent outings ending with the triple-digit mark in yards before the start of the third quarter.

Robinson’s day began with a 38-yard touchdown reception from Thompson. A short wheel route led allowed him to get the edge over the Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1) defender. From there, it was an easy waltz into the end zone.

“When I’m breaking tackles and making people miss downfield,” Robinson said, “I can just feel the energy of the team grow.”

Missed tackles were a common occurrence. Robinson averaged 7.6 yards per run. He dazzled with both speed, agility and vision that had the Red Raiders tripping over their own mistakes. By halftime, it was near the same result as last week.

Instead of three touchdowns, it was just one. The total yards, however, were 191 yards.

READ MORE: Casey Thompson is Longhorns’ Man in the ‘Arena’

“He’s electric, he makes everyone excited whenever he’s getting a carry, he’s so much fun to be able to block for,” Texas (3-1, 1-0) offensive tackle Derek Kerstetter said.

Recommended Articles

GettyImages-1342460749
Play
News

Texas' RB Robinson Ignites Spark In Record Offensive Day

Bijan Robinson's 191-yard day helps Longhorns make a statement in first Big 12 game

just now
GettyImages-1342460791
Play
News

Sark: Longhorns "Still Have Work To Do" After 70-35 Drubbing of Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns got off to a hot start in their Big 12 opener on Saturday

13 hours ago
FAKrfVvVQAER7bF
Play
Football

Texas Offers Elite 2024 QB Dylan Raiola

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

14 hours ago

Make no mistake, Thompson’s five touchdown day did not go unnoticed. Passing for 303 yards and connecting with six different receivers propelled Texas to its largest point total in 16 seasons.

But again, Sarkisian’s offense isn’t designed around a certain style of quarterback. It is, however, built for the success of a certain type of runner. Robinson fits the mold to the T.

And when Robinson is thriving, so are his teammates in the backfield. Roschon Johnson tallied two touchdowns on 13 carries. Keilan Robinson, a “spark plug” type running back, needed four carries for 42 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the record.

When the Red Raiders’ defense was able to contain Robinson for a play, no worries there. Thompson would take shots downfield, connecting with new go-to receiver Xavier Worthy for a pair of touchdowns over 20 yards.

Consistency from Robinson early means consistency for Texas. Maybe the Horns need to write that down for future reference?

READ MORE: Sark: Longhorns "Still Have Work To Do"

“When we start fast, start early and if I have the opportunity to do that for my team and get us going, then I feel we’ll have a pretty good day on the field.”

Sarkisian, who became a household name at USC, remembers when the Trojans played in a gauntlet of the former Pac-10. The team trusts its run game, led by Reggie Bush.

It’s who Robinson mirrors his game off of. It’s why he dons the No. 5 jersey. 

Maybe one day in the future, he’ll join the hallowed fraternity that one college player is selected for each season and call Bush a Heisman brother forever.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

GettyImages-1342460749
News

Texas' RB Robinson Ignites Spark In Record Offensive Day

Bijan Robinson's 191-yard day helps Longhorns make a statement in first Big 12 game

just now
GettyImages-1342460791
News

Sark: Longhorns "Still Have Work To Do" After 70-35 Drubbing of Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns got off to a hot start in their Big 12 opener on Saturday

13 hours ago
FAKrfVvVQAER7bF
Football

Texas Offers Elite 2024 QB Dylan Raiola

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

14 hours ago
GettyImages-1342471494
Football

How the Longhorns Offense Exploded for Highest Point-Total in 16 Years

The Longhorns managed to top last week's scoring total to kick-off Big 12 play and improve to 3-1 on the season

14 hours ago
GettyImages-1342469883
Football

Don’t Let the Score Fool You: Texas Defensive Takeaways

Don’t let the score fool you; Texas’s defense still has work to do following the Longhorns’ 70-35 win over Texas Tech

16 hours ago
GettyImages-845054248
Football

Game Log: Texas 70, Texas Tech 35 FINAL

The Texas Longhorns are looking for their first Big 12 win of the year on Saturday. Follow along with live updates from the game from the Longhorns Country staff here.

23 hours ago
NFL
Football

Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 4 Picks

Here are Longhorn Country's picks of the weekend from some of the biggest college football games

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_16693017
News

A Fresh Start In The Big 12: Game Predictions for Texas vs. Texas Tech

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 4

Sep 24, 2021