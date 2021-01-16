NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Former Starting Longhorns RB Ingram Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns lost some depth in their backfield on Thursday, when junior running back Keontay Ingram entered his name into the transfer portal
The Texas Longhorns’ running back depth took a hit on Thursday night when reserve running back Keaontay Ingram reportedly entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Ingram, who has appeared in 32 games with 16 starts for the Longhorns throughout his career, was very productive when on the field, running for 1,811 yards on 339 carries (5.3 yards per carry) with 11 touchdowns. He also hauled in 67 passes for 515 yards and six additional touchdowns.

Last season, Ingram started all 13 games for Texas and was arguably one of their top offensive weapons.

This season, however, thanks to a multitude of obstacles, including an ankle injury and turnover issues, as well as the emergence of true freshman sensation Bijan Robinson, and sophomore Roschon Johnson, the Carthage Texas native’s playing time took a major hit.

The result of those obstacles ended up with Ingram playing in just six games and rushing 53 times for 250 yards with one score.

There were rumors later in the season that Ingram was considering opting out for the remainder of the 2020 season following his injury, but those rumors were shot down by both former head coach Tom Herman, and Ingram himself.

The 6-foot 222-pound junior now enters his name into the portal, where he looks to gain a fresh start, and get his career back on track.

Ingram’s younger brother, Kelvontay Dixon, just completed his true freshman season for the Longhorns at wide receiver, where he caught three passes for 76 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown. 

