Longhorns Safety: 'I'll Be The Steal Of The NFL Draft'

Safety Caden Sterns may have talked the talk and more at the Longhorns NFL Draft Pro Day

There is no NFL Combine this year. There are, however, Pro Days like the one conducted at the University of Texas on Thursday ... a chance to get before NFL scout to walk the walk and to talk the talk.

Safety Caden Sterns, it seems, may have done both.

“I promise you,'' Sterns told reporters, "I’ll be the steal of the NFL Draft.'

Sterns is working to overcome some injuries as a Longhorn, maybe some performance struggles, and surely some questions about his ability, athletically, to take it to the next level.

But he showed off and showed up in a few positive ways in that latter department.

Sterns ran his 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. He recorded a time of 4.16 seconds in the shuttle. And he got high with a 42-inch vertical leap, all in an effort to demonstrate that his good work as a freshman was the real thing, and that it will translate to the NFL.

The 2021 NFL Draft runs from April 29 to May 1, which is the reason for this collection of potential pro talent, which also included quarterback Sam Ehlinger, safety Chris Brown, defensive tackle Ta'Quan Graham aedge rusher Joseph Ossai, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, wide receiver Brennan Eagles and wide receiver Tarik Black.

Sterns was the 2018 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, is now 6-1 and 207 pounds, and draft sources suggest to us he might be a fourth- or fifth-round pick. ... where he believes he'll be some team's "steal.''

