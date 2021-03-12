NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Safety: 'I'll Be The Steal Of The NFL Draft'

Safety Caden Sterns may have talked the talk and more at the Longhorns NFL Draft Pro Day
Author:
Publish date:

There is no NFL Combine this year. There are, however, Pro Days like the one conducted at the University of Texas on Thursday ... a chance to get before NFL scout to walk the walk and to talk the talk.

Safety Caden Sterns, it seems, may have done both.

“I promise you,'' Sterns told reporters, "I’ll be the steal of the NFL Draft.'

Sterns is working to overcome some injuries as a Longhorn, maybe some performance struggles, and surely some questions about his ability, athletically, to take it to the next level. 

But he showed off and showed up in a few positive ways in that latter department.

Sterns ran his 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. He recorded a time of 4.16 seconds in the shuttle. And he got high with a 42-inch vertical leap, all in an effort to demonstrate that his good work as a freshman was the real thing, and that it will translate to the NFL.

The 2021 NFL Draft runs from April 29 to May 1, which is the reason for this collection of potential pro talent, which also included quarterback Sam Ehlinger, safety Chris Brown, defensive tackle Ta'Quan Graham aedge rusher Joseph Ossai, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, wide receiver Brennan Eagles and wide receiver Tarik Black.

Sterns was the 2018 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, is now 6-1 and 207 pounds, and draft sources suggest to us he might be a fourth- or fifth-round pick. ... where he believes he'll be some team's "steal.''

CONTINUE READING: Texas Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger NFL Draft Dream? It's Close

eagles b
News

NFL Draft: Why Longhorns WR Likes His 'Chip'

After a COVID-19 season, Brennan Eagles hopes his skills will transition to the NFL

caden-sterns-nfl-draft-player-profile-texas-safety-e1614618996469 (2)
News

Longhorns Safety: 'I'll Be The Steal Of The NFL Draft'

Safety Caden Sterns may have talked the talk and more at the Longhorns NFL Draft Pro Day

42V4U4ZNTBFPPK3VLOBQSZUUUE
News

Texas Loses Commitment From Elite In-State WR

Steve Sarkisian lost a major commitment on Thursday afternoon when elite in-state wideout Evan Stewart de-committed from the Texas Longhorns.

sam-ehlinger-honest-quote-tom-hermans-future-texas
News

Longhorns' Ehlinger Pro Day Could Define NFL Career

Jim Mora Jr. believes Sam Ehlinger has upside in the NFL Draft

samuel cosmi
News

Former NFL Head Coach Sold on Samuel Cosmi's Potential

The NFL is always looking for offensive tackles and Jim Mora is sold that Samuel Cosmi could be the next great name

Screen Shot 2021-03-10 at 11.05.35 PM
News

Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Land in Top-8 For Top OT

Steve Sarkisian continues to gain steam on the recruiting trail, and on Wednesday night, another top national prospect took notice.

sarkisian_press_conference_CRH_0768
News

Sarkisian's Recruiting Impact Could Lead Texas Back to NFL Glory

Steve Sarkisian's recruiting could allow Texas to thrive in 2022 NFL Draft

USATSI_15653961
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorns Star Aldridge, Spurs Mutually Part Ways

The decision frees up the former Texas forward to find a new home for the rest of the NBA season, presumably with a team that has a shot at an NBA title