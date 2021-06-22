Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Texas Tech Offensive Players To Watch VS Texas Longhorns In Week 4

The Texas Tech Red Raiders come to Austin with a new-look offensive attack, complete with a new leader under center
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns will open up their Big 12 slate against one of their most heated rivals, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders, who are coming off of a 4-6 record under head coach Matt Wells, finished eighth in the Big 12 last season and is looking to rebound in a big way in 2021.

Texas Tech will be led by a new-look offensive attack that will feature a new signal-caller in talented Oregon transfer Tyler Shough. 

READ MORE: Texas Signee Keithron Lee Arrested on Assault Charges

Last season, the Red Raiders ranked sixth in the Big 12 in scoring offense (29.1 PPG), sixth in rushing offense (162.8 YPG), fourth in passing offense (266.7 YPG), and fourth in total offense (429.5 YPG).

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021. 

On Monday, LonghornsCountry.com began its preview of Texas Tech with an overview of the program, and will now look at some offensive players to watch when Texas takes on Texas Tech in Austin on September 25 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Now, on to the Red Raiders: 

QB Tyler Shough 

USATSI_15399028

As the new signal-caller, incoming transfer QB Tyler Shough will be counted on to help the Tech offense turn a corner in 2021, after an inconsistent 2020. In one season as the starter for Oregon, Shough helped lead the Ducks to a Pac 12 title, completing 106-of-167 passes for 1,553 yards, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. 

WR Erik Ezukanma

USATSI_15244546

As the Red Raiders top returning pass catcher, Erik Ezukanma will be looked at to help Shough turn the offense around next fall. In a shortened 2020 season, Ezukanma finished with 46 receptions for 748 yards and six scores.

LT T.J. Storment 

USATSI_13609699

To help keep Shough upright, incoming transfer T.J. Storment will be charged with protecting his blindside at left tackle. Storment comes to Lubbock from another Big 12 rival, the TCU Horned Frogs, who will be joining his fifth different school in five seasons. Storment started at Old Dominion, before transferring to Fullerton College. Storment would then join Colorado State, transferring to TCU the following season.

RB SaRodorick Thompson

USATSI_15272282

Another big-time contributor from the 2020 offense, SaRodorick Thompson returns to fill his starting running back role. Last season, Thompson carried the ball 109 times for 610 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns, while catching 21 passes for 124 yards. Thompson has 23 touchdowns in three seasons with the Red Raiders.

USATSI_15271764
News

Texas Longhorns WR Jake Smith Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns lost a major piece of their offensive puzzle on Tuesday afternoon

USATSI_15332295
News

Texas Tech Offensive Players To Watch VS Texas Longhorns In Week 4

The Texas Tech Red Raiders come to Austin with a new-look offensive attack, complete with a new leader under center

NFL
Football

Longhorns RB Target De'Anthony Gatson Commits to USC over Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_16153593
News

Longhorns' Witt And Nixon Named Freshman All-Americans

The pitching tandem continue to rack-in accolades for a Texas bullpen that had a well-rounded regular season.

ghows_gallery-TX-926009992-646bddc1
Football

Texas Signee Keithron Lee Arrested on Assault Charges

Texas Longhorns Signee Keithron Lee Arrested on Assault Charges Over Weekend

USATSI_15244546
News

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns will open Big 12 play at home against their in-state rival Texas Tech Red Raiders

E4XHGWcVoAIplwD.jfif
Football

Texas Commit Maalik Murphy and 2022 Class Targets Make Visits to Austin

Texas Longhorns commit Maalik Murphy and other top 2022 recruits Visited Austin Over Weekend

USATSI_16286686
News

Too Little Too Late For Longhorns As Pitchers Battle

Texas' late burst not enough in 2-1 loss to Mississippi State on record-breaking night at Omaha