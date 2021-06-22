Texas Tech Offensive Players To Watch VS Texas Longhorns In Week 4

The Texas Tech Red Raiders come to Austin with a new-look offensive attack, complete with a new leader under center

The Texas Longhorns will open up their Big 12 slate against one of their most heated rivals, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders, who are coming off of a 4-6 record under head coach Matt Wells, finished eighth in the Big 12 last season and is looking to rebound in a big way in 2021.

Texas Tech will be led by a new-look offensive attack that will feature a new signal-caller in talented Oregon transfer Tyler Shough.

Last season, the Red Raiders ranked sixth in the Big 12 in scoring offense (29.1 PPG), sixth in rushing offense (162.8 YPG), fourth in passing offense (266.7 YPG), and fourth in total offense (429.5 YPG).

On Monday, LonghornsCountry.com began its preview of Texas Tech with an overview of the program, and will now look at some offensive players to watch when Texas takes on Texas Tech in Austin on September 25 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Now, on to the Red Raiders:

QB Tyler Shough

USA Today Sports

As the new signal-caller, incoming transfer QB Tyler Shough will be counted on to help the Tech offense turn a corner in 2021, after an inconsistent 2020. In one season as the starter for Oregon, Shough helped lead the Ducks to a Pac 12 title, completing 106-of-167 passes for 1,553 yards, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

WR Erik Ezukanma

USA Today Sports

As the Red Raiders top returning pass catcher, Erik Ezukanma will be looked at to help Shough turn the offense around next fall. In a shortened 2020 season, Ezukanma finished with 46 receptions for 748 yards and six scores.

LT T.J. Storment

To help keep Shough upright, incoming transfer T.J. Storment will be charged with protecting his blindside at left tackle. Storment comes to Lubbock from another Big 12 rival, the TCU Horned Frogs, who will be joining his fifth different school in five seasons. Storment started at Old Dominion, before transferring to Fullerton College. Storment would then join Colorado State, transferring to TCU the following season.

RB SaRodorick Thompson

USA Today Sports

Another big-time contributor from the 2020 offense, SaRodorick Thompson returns to fill his starting running back role. Last season, Thompson carried the ball 109 times for 610 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns, while catching 21 passes for 124 yards. Thompson has 23 touchdowns in three seasons with the Red Raiders.