Texas Longhorns Softball Claims New Spot in Top 25 Rankings

The Texas Longhorns, up to this point in the regular season, have not caught any championship hangover. A year after claiming the program's first national title, the Longhorns are still dominating as one of the top teams in the country.

Head coach Mike White and his squad have attacked the 2026 season and have continued to roll through the first months of the season, losing just one ballgame in their first 29 games of the season, accumulating a 28-1 overall record and have a perfect 6-0 record in SEC play.

And to go along with their dominant start, the Longhorns have rewritten the history books once more, setting a new program record with 25 wins in a row, the longest winning streak in program history, set last Friday against Baylor. That winning streak is now up to 26 games. With their performances throughout the season, the Longhorns take a seat at the top spot in a recent Top-25 ranking.

Texas Ranks as the New No. 1 Team in the Country

Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood gets a force out at home as Texas Tech Hailey Toney approaches in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series. | DOUG HOKE/THEOKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the weekend, the Longhorns took a break from conference play for a two-game home-and-home series against an old rival in the No. 24-ranked Baylor Bears, and the Longhorns kept rolling, sweeping the two-game series by a combined score of 21-2 with both wins coming via the run-rule.

With their dominant weekend, the Longhorns were elevated in the new Softball America Top 25 rankings, claiming the top spot, jumping from No. 2 to No. 1, leapfrogging over the former No. 1 team in the country, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

The Longhorns became the No.1 team in the country after the Lady Vols were upset again against the then No. 7-ranked Florida Gators, dropping the conference series on the road 2-1, snapping a streak of winning nine consecutive SEC series on the road. The Gators now climb all the way up to No. 3 in Softball America's newest rankings and the Lady Vols drop to No. 4.

In the new rankings, the SEC continues to reflect itself as one of the premier softball conferences in the country, with 10 teams ranked inside the Top 25, and four out of the five teams in the Top 5 are SEC squads, with the only exception being the No. 2 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Longhorns will return to the diamond for some midweek action on the road, taking on the Texas State Bobcats on Wednesday, March 25, at 6 p.m. CT at Bobcat Softball Stadium. And after that, the Longhorns will look to the weekend for a ranked conference series, with the dirt edition of the Lone Star Showdown as Texas welcomes in the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies.

The three-game rivalry series has game one set for Friday, March 27, at 6 p.m. CT from Red and Charline McCombs Field.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.