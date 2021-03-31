Texas Longhorns Fall to Texas A&M in Midweek Matchup

The Texas Longhorns have fallen to the Texas A&M Aggies, here is the fallout.

The Texas Longhorns met the Texas A&M Aggies for the first time since 2019 in NCAA baseball at Blue Bell Park. The matchup was a rekindling of one of the greatest rivalries in sports and it did not disappoint.

Unfortunately for Texas, the Aggies got the better of the revamped rivalry matchup, shutting down the Longhorns 2-0 behind a raucous home crowd.

The No. 5 ranked Longhorns travelled to Texas A&M to face a pitching staff led by Bryce Miller, who once again missed a game due to COVID-19 protocols, instead had to face Dettmer who threw seven scoreless innings.

The Longhorns remained quiet all evening as only two hits were recorded, both of which were by Silas Ardoin, the catcher for Texas. The performance, which was lackluster following the series win against Oklahoma, will do little to help the Horns in their endeavor to be one of best teams in the nation.

The Longhorns, lead by head coach David Pierce, has a lot to prove as they head into conference play. The ultimate goal is not to just be the best team in Texas (which they couldn't prove tonight), but to be the best team in the nation.

Pitching has not been necessarily been the issue for Texas, but a lack of defensive back up has seen errors and un-earned runs become a curse the team would like to see resolved.

Pierce placed plenty of players such as Hodo, Antico and Witt into positions into which he knew they would not find success against a very good Aggies squad on Tuesday evening.

Managing a team and squad is one of the most important parts of succeeding at this level and Pierce did not put the correct players in the position to succeed against Texas A&M.

It will be unsurprising when Texas once again falls in the rankings after this matchup. However, they will have a chance to make up some ground as they face a very winnable series against Kansas this Easter weekend.

If Texas wants to be considered a formidable force in this year's College World Series in Omaha then they will need to defeat the Texas A&M Aggies mid-week starter, something they were unable to do on Tuesday.

There is plenty of opportunity for to make up for the loss on Tuesday, but the team and coaching have to understand what is at stake for the team heading into the most volatile portion of the season.

