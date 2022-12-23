The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. If you don’t already have tickets for the game, then let’s check out what tickets look like for the game.

Tickets for the Alamo Bowl

The Texas Longhorns won’t have played like running back Bijan Robinson or linebacker DeMarvion Overshown on the field due to declaring for the NFL Draft. Perhaps that’s reflected in ticket prices for the game at SITickets.com.

As of Thursday evening a fan looking for a ticket in the Alamodome’s upper level in the corner on the Washington side of the field would pay $61 per ticket. Most of the upper-level (300-level seats range up to $130.

But that’s where choosy fans can get a bit of a bargain. Why spent that on an upper-level seat when you can get a Club seat on the 200 level for the same price ($131 each). In fact, if you want to get a seat on the lower level (100-level) you can spend just one dollar more and get one in Section 120 (corner end zone) for $132.

But, if you just have to sit at the 50-yard-line, you can do so … for $688 on Row 5 on the Washington side.

If you’re looking for tickets for the Simmons Bank Pre-Game Party, those are going for $70, and post-game field access tickets are going for $47 each.

