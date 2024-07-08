Texas Longhorns Way-Too-Early Week 6 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma Sooners
Around 92 thousand people pack the Cotton Bowl Stadium every year to watch the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.
For the past two decades, this rivalry has been arguably the most heated one in the Big 12 Conference, but in 2024, the logo shown on the field will look a bit different. Texas and Oklahoma both joined the Southeastern Conference on July 1 and with both trying to make an impression in the new group, this game could be more competitive than ever.
Oklahoma currently holds the Golden Hat after becoming the Longhorns' only regular-season defeat. The 34-30 win for the Sooners was a nail-biter from start to end and avenged the team's previous 49-0 loss in 2022.
Like Texas, Oklahoma had a dominating last season in the Big 12, losing only to state rivals Oklahoma State and Kansas. The Sooners would later take part in the Alamo Bowl and fall 38-24 to Arizona.
The Sooners are coming off a 10-3 season, while Texas is fresh out of a Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff season.
Coming into this week six matchup, Texas will only have played Mississippi State in conference games, and Oklahoma might have a bit of an advantage having already played two new teams in Tennessee and Auburn.
But these teams know each other like the back of their hands. Oklahoma's head coach Brent Venables is heading into year three leading the team while Texas' Steve Sarkisian is going into his fourth.
OU will be dealing with the loss of star quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon in the offseason. Over 10 more players also entered the transfer portal. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will come back to another matchup against his team's arch-rivals but is also dealing with the losses of some key figures such as Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell.
This Golden Hat might mean more to these teams than ever before.
Oklahoma Sooners
2023 Record: 10-3, 7-2 in Big 12
Head Coach: Brent Venables
Returning Offensive Leaders
Passing: QB Jackson Arnold
2023 stats: 44 of 69 for 563 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions
Rushing: RB Gavin Sawchuk
2023 stats: 120 carries for 744 yards and nine touchdowns.
Receiving: WR Nic Anderson:
2023 stats: 38 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns
Returning Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: LB Danny Stutsman
2023 stats: 51 solo, 53 assisted, 104 total
Interceptions: DB Billy Bowman Jr.
2023 stats: six interceptions
Sacks: DL Ethan Downs
2023 stats: 4.5 sacks