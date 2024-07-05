Is Texas vs. OU Already The SEC's Best Rivalry?
There no doubt in anyones minds that the rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners is one of the very best in college football.
And alongside the likes of Michigan vs. Ohio State, Alabama vs. Auburn and USC vs. Notre Dame, it deserves that recognition.
In fact, some even believe that the Texas/OU game is now automatically the best rivalry in the SEC, with CBSSports ranking it No. 1 in the conference.
"The pageantry. The tradition. The stakes. The pure dislike for one another," CBSSports wrote. "The Red River Rivalry, née Shootout, checks pretty much every box you want in a college football blood feud. It also helps that the games are competitive. Neither team has won more than four consecutive installments since 2004, and eight of the last 10 Red River games have been decided by a single score. Texas leads the all-time series 63-51-5."
Obviously, that is a bold claim for two schools entering their first year in the conference - and one that is likely to make SEC traditionalists a tad bit upset.
Just last month, ESPN's Paul Finebaum seemed shocked at the idea that it could usurp the Iron Bowl (Alabama vs. Auburn) or the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (Georgia vs. Florida) when the idea was brought up by Chris Del Conte.
“Have you been to the Red River Rivalry yet?” Del Conte asked during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum show at the SEC Spring Meetings. “It’s ridiculous, it’s the greatest thing ever. They may talk about the Cocktail Party and the Iron Bowl. It’s nothing like this game at the State Fair.”
Of course, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and the Iron Bowl have reigned supreme as the SEC's top two rivalry games for decades now.
But they're not the only intense rivalries in the conference either. The Egg Bowl (Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State) might be the most toxic rivalry in the nation, while Alabama vs. LSU has been the most impactful game in the conference for quite some time. That's not even taking into account Auburn vs. Georgia, Alabama vs. Tennessee, or Ole Miss vs. LSU.
And now, there is a little rivalry called the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M - who haven't played in over a decade and yet have still managed to keep the rivalry as toxic as ever - coming next season a well.
All that said, at the end of the day, it is hard to argue against the Red River Rivalry being the best in the conference as well.
Setting aside the pageantry and tradition argument, this game more often than not carries conference title and now College Football Playoff implications each and every year.
And with the two entering the SEC, those implications are likely to be amplified even more.