Longhorns Country

Is Texas vs. OU Already The SEC's Best Rivalry?

According to one outlet, the Red River Rivalry is already the SEC's best.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) drops the ball against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (5) defends on the play in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the 119th rivalry match up.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) drops the ball against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (5) defends on the play in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the 119th rivalry match up. / Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

There no doubt in anyones minds that the rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners is one of the very best in college football.

And alongside the likes of Michigan vs. Ohio State, Alabama vs. Auburn and USC vs. Notre Dame, it deserves that recognition.

In fact, some even believe that the Texas/OU game is now automatically the best rivalry in the SEC, with CBSSports ranking it No. 1 in the conference.

"The pageantry. The tradition. The stakes. The pure dislike for one another," CBSSports wrote. "The Red River Rivalry, née Shootout, checks pretty much every box you want in a college football blood feud. It also helps that the games are competitive. Neither team has won more than four consecutive installments since 2004, and eight of the last 10 Red River games have been decided by a single score. Texas leads the all-time series 63-51-5."

longhorn
Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) jumps over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie Pearson (21) for the first down in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up. / Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Obviously, that is a bold claim for two schools entering their first year in the conference - and one that is likely to make SEC traditionalists a tad bit upset.

Just last month, ESPN's Paul Finebaum seemed shocked at the idea that it could usurp the Iron Bowl (Alabama vs. Auburn) or the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (Georgia vs. Florida) when the idea was brought up by Chris Del Conte.

“Have you been to the Red River Rivalry yet?” Del Conte asked during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum show at the SEC Spring Meetings. “It’s ridiculous, it’s the greatest thing ever. They may talk about the Cocktail Party and the Iron Bowl. It’s nothing like this game at the State Fair.”

Of course, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and the Iron Bowl have reigned supreme as the SEC's top two rivalry games for decades now.

But they're not the only intense rivalries in the conference either. The Egg Bowl (Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State) might be the most toxic rivalry in the nation, while Alabama vs. LSU has been the most impactful game in the conference for quite some time. That's not even taking into account Auburn vs. Georgia, Alabama vs. Tennessee, or Ole Miss vs. LSU.

And now, there is a little rivalry called the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M - who haven't played in over a decade and yet have still managed to keep the rivalry as toxic as ever - coming next season a well.

All that said, at the end of the day, it is hard to argue against the Red River Rivalry being the best in the conference as well.

Setting aside the pageantry and tradition argument, this game more often than not carries conference title and now College Football Playoff implications each and every year.

And with the two entering the SEC, those implications are likely to be amplified even more.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News