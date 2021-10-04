Texas Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma

The Longhorns head back to the Cotton Bowl for one of the biggest rivalries in college football

Whether one calls home the Lone Star State or the Sooner State, everyone enjoys the Red River Showdown. In 2021, fans will be back at full capacity at the historic Cotton Bowl as both sides look to win the Golden Hat.

Texas is hopeful with new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the offense will be able to live up to standards that mirror Oklahoma's, and so far through 2021, they have done just that, ranking near the top of the nation in just about every offensive category.

The attention of course will be on Spencer Rattler, who entered the season as a favorite to be a top NFL Draft selection. Rattler, however, has had his struggles this season, along with the rest of the Oklahoma offense.

The schools will meet for the 117th time in their history, with Texas holding the all-time record (62–49–5), but the Sooners are on a three-game winning streak and hold the momentum.

Does Texas have what it takes to finally be back on the winning side of the greatest rivalry in Big 12 history?

Oklahoma

2021 Record: 5-0 (2-0 in Big 12)

Head coach: Lincoln Riley

Riley is 42-8 since taking over the program in 2019

Offensive Set: Multiple, air-raid passing attack

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on Offense: 6

Oklahoma has the main position set with Rattler under center. The Sooners also will be added depth to the backfield with former Tennessee running back Eric Gray joining the forces. Leading receiver Marvin Mims is also back for Oklahoma, leading the team with 264 yards on 14 catches, though he has yet to get into the end zone.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Spencer Rattler*

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR (Z) Michael Woods II

WR (X) Jadon Haselwood

WR (Y) Marvin Mims*

H-Back Austin Stogner

LT Wanya Morris Jr.

LG Marquis Haynes*

C Andrew Raym

RG Tyrese Robinson*

RT Erik Swenson*

Returning starters on Defense: 8

The Sooners defense has been the strength of the team this season, ranking 31st in the country in scoring defense (19 ppg), seventh in rushing defense (83.4 yards per game), and 43rd in total defense (324.8 ypg).

Where they have been susceptible is through the air, where they rank 81st in the country and give up 241.4 yards per contest.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Isaiah Thomas

NT Perrion Winfrey*

DT LaRon Stokes*

RUSH Nik Bonitto*

LB Brian Asamoah*

LB DaShaun White*

CB Jaden Davis*

CB Woodi Washington*

SS Delarrin Turner-Yell*

FS Pat Fields*

NB Jeremiah Criddell

