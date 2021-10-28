Balanced Texas Offense Could Use "Other" Robinson's Speed

Texas' efforts to feed Bijan Robinson have been essential to the team's success. There is, however, another Robinson that could be looking for a bigger role on Saturday.

Keilan Robinson's role has diminished over Texas' (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) two-game losing skid. He did not record a stat line against then-No. 4 Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. He tallied one rush and one reception for 25 yards in the come-from-behind win by then-No. 12 Oklahoma State.

Keilan Robinson is speed. He's a jolt ready to burst from the seams and make provide value in the open field in more ways than one. Texas' Steve Sarkisian knows that.

The goal against No. 18 Baylor (6-1, 3-1 Big 12), find him however they can.

"We have to remain creative," Sarkisian said Thursday. "We got a pretty creative staff. We try to think outside the box at times in some of the things that we do, whether its with Keilan or any other individual player."

Sark told reporters following the loss against the Pokes that they considered adding in more snaps for Keilan. The only problem should Keilan see the ball is that Bijan wouldn't.

No one is here to argue that Bijan Robinson needs fewer carries. The hopeful Heisman contender continues to be a driving force on the ground, averaging 6.3 yards per play.

Keilan Robinson does though add an extra element both the run game and passing attack. In bursts, Sark has been able to see that unfold against weaker opponents such as Louisiana, Texas Tech, and Rice.

The offense still runs through Bijan Robinson first.

"There's always that fine line of how many times do you give the ball to your frontline runner and how you get the ball to your secondary carries in for Roschon (Johnson) and Keilan," Sarkisian said.

One could suggest that Keilan Robinson could become more valuable as a pass-catcher instead of just a scatback. The 5-foot-9 runner finished with two receptions for 13 yards in Texas’ win TCU.

Against the Pokes, his catch was a perfectly executed play ran by the offense. Quarterback Casey Thompson faked the handoff to Bijan Robinson before finding Keilan Robinson on a flip pass up the gun for one of the longest plays of the afternoon.

That might be the trick to beating Baylor, whose defense has given teams fits all season. Sarkisian said that balance is the key to winning in Waco, but so is creative play designs that will keep the Bears guessing.

Something must change for Texas to keep its hopes of returning to Arlington for a shot at the Big 12 title alive. Following a trip to McLane Stadium, the Longhorns travel to Ames to take on the Cyclones. They also have games against Kansas, West Virginia and Kansas State to close out 2021.

Bijan Robinson likely still sees his 20-plus touches a game. Maybe with the loss of wide receiver Jordan Whittington, Sarkisian elects to utilize Keilan Robinson's speed in the slot.

Nothing is ruled off the table at this point. Whatever helps the Horns win will be on the table. That includes extending reps for Keilan Robinson in more ways than one.

"Keilan's a very good player," Sarkisian said. "We're pumped to have him on our team and we're glad he's joined us and had an impact. I'm sure he'll continue to have an impact for us moving forward."

