Texas Pitcher Tristian Stevens Returning For Senior Year

Stevens will be leaned upon as the lead starter on the mound for Texas after a win-filled season.

The Texas Longhorns will have their winningest pitcher on the mound from last season return for another year on the Forty Acres, as pitcher Tristan Stevens announced on social media Thursday that he had some "unfinished business."

Stevens will be one of David Pierce's featured starters from opening day, as Texas lost two key pitchers to the MLB Draft. Star ace Ty Madden and elite relief pitcher Cole Quintanilla were both drafted, leaving mound duties firmly on the shoulders of Stevens and sophomore Pete Hansen.

Even with the presence of Madden, Stevens still dominated during the regular season. In his 18 starts, the Springfield, MO native posted an 11-3 record, the best on the team.

Stevens’ double-digit wins tied him for the fourth-best record in the country for last season. This production was a major reason why Texas secured a 50-17 record and a third-place finish at the College World Series.

The poised right-hander had 111.1 innings pitched on the year, totaling 77 strikeouts, 23 walks, while holding batters to a .248 batting average. Stevens also had a 3.31 ERA on the season.

Stevens’ arm and composure on the mound earned Texas the title of best bullpen in the Big 12 last season, as the Horns led the conference with a 2.39 ERA while also having the most wins.

This team is on the cusp of adding another successful season to their historical track record. With Stevens and Hansen at the helm next season, back-to-back trips to Omaha seem close in sight.

