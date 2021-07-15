Which Longhorns Will Be In Chris Beard's Starting Five For 2021?

The Texas Longhorns hoops team is still about four months out from officially tipping-off for the 2021-2022 season, meaning now is as good of a time as any to sit back and speculate what Longhorn Nation could see from an almost entirely new team led by first-year head coach Chris Beard.

The Longhorns are returning only four familiar faces that were on Shaka Smart's roster from last season, as Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Jase Febres, and Brock Cunningham aim to repeat as Big 12 champs.

But with so much turnover, who will Beard select to fill in the remaining gaps? We'll take a look at the returning four, along with Beard's transfer additions to see who is most likely to find a role in the starting unit.

Michael C. Johnson - USA Today Sports

Point Guard - Courtney Ramey, Senior

With the current makeup of the roster, Ramey is a guaranteed starter. However, things could change quickly for the St. Louis native if Beard is able to lure top transfer Marcus Carr, who just had his visit to Austin on Tuesday. Carr would likely earn the starting role from day one, as he provides a three-level scoring upside that Ramey lacks. This would move Ramey to the bench where he would flourish for the second unit as a leader with polished floor command.

Nonetheless, he is the most experienced point guard on the roster. He started every game for Shaka Smart last season and has proved he can handle the reigns of the offense by making the right decisions as a lead-guard. Ramey isn't the most gifted shot-creator, but he's as tough as they come and will find a way to hit open threes or get to the cup. Last season he posted solid scoring numbers with 12.2 points per game and shot an impressive 41.4 percent from deep. The starting point-guard spot is Ramey's to lose, but be on the lookout for the potential addition of Carr.

Jay Biggerstaff - USA Today Sports

Guard - Andrew Jones, Senior

Jones will use another year of eligibility to build off of his team-leading scoring numbers from last season. He led all Longhorns in points per game (14.6) and three-point makes (54). Even with a potential addition of Carr, it's hard to imagine Jones being relegated to the bench. He has a quick first-step and unique scoring ability that allows him to get to any space on the floor. When he doesn't have the ball in his hands, Jones has proven he can still be effective through a consistent catch-and-shoot knack that will be heavily leaned upon given the addition of transfer talent to the roster. As is stands, he is far and away the best three-point shooter amongst the other potential starters. This one should be a no-brainer for Beard and Co.

Brianna Paciorka/New - USA Today Sports

Forward - Dylan Disu, Junior

Disu was a key grab for Beard in the transfer portal due to his versatility on both ends. Disu, along with Scotty Pippen Jr., were the leaders of a Vanderbilt team that finished dead-last in the SEC last season. Despite the lack of winning production, Disu proved his overall value could be quite rewarding for the Longhorns this season. In a way, he is filling a more defined Greg Brown-type of role, though not quite as athletic as the former Texas forward. Disu's underrated athleticism and length will be the difference in getting to loose balls before anyone else. Plus, his rebounding prowess and paint presence on defense could also create extra possessions or transition opportunities. Disu led Vanderbilt in total rebounds on both the offensive and defensive glass, while maintaining a team-high 21 blocks.

He was second only behind Pippen Jr. in minutes per game (31.6) and points per game (15). Disu can score effectively in his offensive role and it shows. Last season, his 49.2 field-goal percentage was first among Commodores that attempted 100 or more shots. Disu doesn't waste time when driving aggressively to the hoop and usually won't settle for jumpers. Yet, he has proven he can still hit from range when given the opportunity, sky-rocketing his value to this Texas team. The Pflugerville native will likely be a fan-favorite come this fall.

Jeffrey Swinger - USA Today Sports

Forward - Timmy Allen, Senior

Last season at Utah, Allen was the go-to option for the Utes in almost every game. To go along with a sturdy frame, he's a patient player that seems to always make timely cuts and smart decisions. It's no wonder then that he led the Utes in nearly every statistical category. In 25 games, Allen was tops in per-game stats for minutes (35.1), points (17.2), rebounds (6.4), and steals (1.3). He also led the team in total assists with 98, making him a perfect piece to play the point-forward role in Beard's offense sets, as his passing ability and offensive IQ make him a trustworthy decision-maker with the ball in his hands.

Allen likes to operate with his back to the basket in the post, where he'll either muscle his way to the rim or set shooters up by drawing the defense's attention. It's also worth noting that Allen is a master at getting to the foul line. He led the Utes with 143 free-throw attempts last season. None of his teammates eclipsed 100 attempts. Allen doesn't have much of a three-point or mid-range presence, but he's shown he can make these when given the chance. His unorthodox shooting form leaves more to be desired from these areas, but he'll easily find his role in this offense as a consensus starter from day one.

USA Today Sports

Center - Tre Mitchell, Junior

Ever since Mitchell announced his commitment to Texas last month, he was the clear-cut favorite to be the starting center for Beard barring some unforeseen declaration to return to Texas by Kai Jones or Jericho Sims. Mitchell was previously ranked as the second-best available transfer in the country by CBS Sports and WatchStadium.com, and it's clear why. He brings pro-level offensive skill for a big man, which can help stretch the floor for the Longhorns. Last season with the UMass Minutemen, he averaged a time-high in points (18.8), rebounds (7.2), and blocks (1.5). As a center, he had the fourth-most attempts from three on the team and had was third in percentage (37.5).

Defenders will have to respect Mitchell's ability from range, along with his post-game. If the Pittsburgh native can grow more accustomed to this happening throughout the season, he'll be able to draw double-teams and pass to the open man effectively for an easy look. Mitchell is technically undersized as a center at 6-foot-9, but his block numbers show he can still be a solid rim protector. Look for the offense to run through the pair of Mitchell and Allen with some potential high-low action between the two.

Sixth Man - Jase Febres, Senior

Scott Wachter - USA Today Sports

Jase Febres is the perfect candidate to encapsulate the sixth-man role over the course of next season, though Creighton transfer Christian Bishop is in a great spot to do the same due to his high-energy play as a big. Yet, Febres is a better option through the experience he brings off the bench and sharpshooter mentality. Going into what will be his fifth year on the Forty Acres, Febres will be ready to prove he can step up as the team's most important three-point shooter like he did many times under Shaka Smart. The Houston native never found his footing last season, averaging career-lows with 3.4 points and 15.7 minutes.

Prior to that, Febres was first on the team in threes made his sophomore year (89) and second for his junior year (55). The production has been proven, but he will still have to earn a leadership role off the bench before the season begins. Beard may have no other choice but to feature Febres as the premiere three-point threat if other shooters don't eventually join the roster. After four years under Smart, Febres will now have to adjust to a whole new system in his final year of eligibility.

Here's a look at the rest of the projected depth chart for the Longhorns. Keep up with LonghornsCountry.com for the latest news regarding transfer additions or commitments, as Beard still has a long way to go before this roster is complete.

C/PF Christian Bishop: transfer from Creighton

PG Devin Askew: transfer from Kentucky

G/F Jaylon Tyson: fourth-best high school player at his position in Texas according to 247 Sports and was a state champion as a junior

F Brock Cunningham: returning to Texas for his junior year

G Avery Benson: a transfer from Texas Tech that will join Texas for his third season under Chris Beard

