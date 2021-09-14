Is Casey Thompson Texas' Answer at QB1?

Casey Thompson getting his shot to start at quarterback against Rice.

Casey Thompson loves movies that make you think, such as his favorite film "Inception."

Films where the plot twists and turns, requiring full attention are his go-to. He's forced to sit down for two-three hours, turning his phone off to pay attention to context clues.

It's what soothed Thompson last month following a meeting with Steve Sarkisian. The Texas coach told him that redshirt freshman Hudson Card would be starting the season opener against Louisiana.

Thompson needed a day. Not winning the starting job hurt. He turned off his phone, turned on a movie and let the fact sink in that after four years, his time to lead hadn't arrived.

The next day, he returned to practice and went to work.

"I said 'no matter what happens, I'm going to be ready to play and I'm going to take this thing over when the opportunity presents itself,'" Thompson told reporters via Zoom on Tuesday. "That was my thought process and my mindset going through it."

READ MORE: New Texas Starting QB Casey Thompson: "I Love Being The Villain"

That opportunity is here. The workload will increase. For the first time since 2017, Thompson isn't the second option.

Following a 40-21 loss to Arkansas, Sarkisian named Thompson the starter for Saturday's game against Rice at home.

The plot continues to thicken.

"I've waited a long time for this opportunity," Thompson said. "I just think it's a testament to perseverance and hard work."

Thompson played a footnote in Texas' loss to their longtime rivals and future SEC foe. The Horns' offensive line was blown back nearly every snap. Card never found a rhythm passing, while dodging a packs of Hogs in the backfield.

The Horns (1-1) found success rushing against the Ragin' Cajuns behind Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson. Against an SEC defense, Robinson averaged a paltry 3.6 yards per run. Card, a dual-threat option from Lake Travis, was just as ineffective.

“I thought Hudson was a little antsy in the pocket,” Sarkisian said. “We weren’t great protecting him early on in the game. And we missed some opportunities."

READ MORE: Big 12 Rankings: It's Oklahoma And Everyone Else

Thompson hopes the details -- like those he picks on up in movies -- make him a better option at QB1 going forward. The early returns from a miserable loss at Arkansas are promising, at least.

Thompson averaged 7.1 yards per throw compared to Card's 4.1. Thompson ran for two touchdowns and averaged 6.3 yards per run. Card had 10 drives culminate in seven points. Thompson needed two to score 14.

“I think Casey’s performed well,” Sarkisian said. “The bottom line, it’s not always about how you execute every play. It’s about, are you maneuvering the offense down the field to score points. And I think Casey’s put himself in a good position to do that.”

Thompson breathed life into Texas' offense. It needs to breathe again for four quarters against the Owls (0-2) before Big 12 play begins. Next comes Texas Tech. Then comes a road trip to TCU.

The clock is also ticking towards Sarkisian's first Red River Showdown against Oklahoma. The Horns could sure use a clear-cut QB1 be then.

Sunday morning feels like a perfect day. It could also feel like a deadline.

READ MORE: Making a Change: There is a New Starting Quarterback on the 40 Acres

Thompson has the edge for now. He also has the confidence.

"Sustaining a level of consistency, that's what the quarterback is all about," Thompson said. "It doesn't matter if I get five plays or I get 50 plays, I gonna try to do my best on every play. That's my mindset and I'm focused on that. Taking one play at a time."

When looking back at Thompson's three game, he has been the more consistent passer. Cold off the bench against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, he had 10 minutes to warm up to play the second half in place of Sam Ehlinger.

He finished 8 of 10 passing for 160 yards and four touchdowns. Against the Ragin' Cajuns as a reliever, he completed 80 percent of his passes and scored a touchdown replacing Card.

Comparing the two QB's last 10 drives, Thompson's have ended in seven touchdowns, a field goal, a punt and the clock running out. In Card's last 10, the Horns have a touchdown, three turnovers, a missed field and five punts.

Sample size matters. Card has done less with more. Thompson now gets the reps that Card has already seen.

"Rice is another opponent on our schedule, but for us, it's a nameless and faceless opponent," Thompson said. "We're just going to try to control what we can control and execute the game plan on all three phases."

Unlike the movies, football rarely follows a script. But the quarterback story at Texas has plenty of plot turns.

How will this story end for Thompson? Is he a leading man or just a supporting actor?

Hopefully, he's been paying attention.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.