New Texas Starting QB Casey Thompson: "I Love Being The Villain"

Casey Thompson may not have been named the starter in Week 1, but his demeanor makes him perfect for the job.

There are certain characteristics that are required to being a successful starting quarterback at the Power 5 level.

One of those characteristics is relishing pressure and adversity, and using what many would perceive as a distinct disadvantage, to your advantage.

New Longhorns starting quarterback Casey Thompson has that in spades.

"I love away games. I love the atmosphere. I love when people boo us," Thompson said on Tuesday. "I enjoy being the villain."

With the Longhorns trailing on the road against Arkansas Saturday night, Texas' Steve Sarkisian elected to pull then-starter Hudson Card in favor of Thompson for the fourth quarter. The hope was Thompson's steady hand would help the Longhorns mount a comeback.

He didn't, but he showed potential. How much? Enough for Sarkisian to name him the starter against Rice.

READ MORE: Big 12 Rankings: It's Oklahoma And Everyone Else

Card, who was noticeably rattled to his teammates, was struggling, completing just 8 of 15 passes for 61 yards, and lost a key fumble in the second half. The would come back to bite the Longhorns and it led to yet a 26-yard touchdown run from Raheim Sanders, giving the Hogs a 33-16 lead.

Sarkisian saw enough. Something needed to change for Texas. The change was Thompson who was more than ready for the challenge.

Thompson completing 5 of 8 passes for 57 yards. He built a rapport with both wide receivers Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthy. When all else failed, he trusted his legs, rushing seven times for 44 yards and tacking on a pair of touchdowns.

“I saw more experience (with Thompson),” Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said. “You can tell Hudson was very rattled.”

The job is now Thompson's to lose. He he takes the field against the Owls, it will be his first start donning the Texas uniform.

"I just realized today that the last time I started a game was November 2017, which is crazy," Thompson said. "I’m excited. I’ve waited a long time for this opportunity. I think it’s just a testament to perseverance and hard work."

READ MORE: Making a Change: There is a New Starting Quarterback on the 40 Acres

Thompson held out for the moment that perhaps never would arrive. And yes, while coaches will say the fight is not over, only time will tell if that's true.

After all, when Card was named the starting quarterback for the Longhorns ahead of their Week 1 tilt against then-No.23 Louisiana, speculation of Thompson's future was more than prevalent -- and for good reason.

Typically, in today's college football, when a starting quarterback is named for a major program, the backup transfers.

Joe Burrow left Ohio State to go to LSU after Dwayne Haskins won the job in Columbus. The same happened for Tate Martell following Justin Fields winning the title of QB1.

Just months before, Fields lost the starting job at Georgia to Jake Fromm. Meanwhile, Fromm won the nod following an injury to Jacob Eason, who later would transfer to Washington.

It happens at Texas as well. Shane Buechele and Jevan Snead both transferred from Forty Acres after losing jobs to Sam Ehlinger and Colt McCoy, respectively.

On and on the list goes. Pick a program, pick a QB, pick a backup winning the job. Different program, same story.

Why did Thompson stick around? Simple, he still believed he could win the job.

"My mindset was - If I'm not gonna get named (starter) week 1 and it's not gonna be given to me, then I have to go take it myself and I have to show my teammates that I'm just going to continue to work hard," Thompson said.

Waiting paid off for Thompson as he hopes to be the missing piece to the Longhorns making a run at their first (and potentially last) Big 12 title in over a decade.

How can the Horns do it? It starts with quarterback play. Thompson's approach will be under the microscope now more than ever.

The race for second place is wide open a week before conference play begins. For now, it's Oklahoma and insert the runner-up here.

“We just need to go back to work and fine-tune the details on offense, defense, and special teams," Thompson said. "Just play winning football.”

Thompson's mentality as a villain could be the x-factor in Texas' success going forward. It has to be, and it must start Saturday.

The gauntlet of conference games is looming in two weeks. The stage is set for Thompson.

Will "the villain" get his own storybook happy ending?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.