Texas Releases Full 2021 Football Schedule

The Texas Longhorns have their base to make a run in 2021

The eyes of Texas are upon College Football. Then again, they're more on Steve Sarkisian.

The first-year Texas head coach will have the offseason to better prep for the 2021 campaign. After four years away from the driver seat, he's back in action as the leading man for the Longhorns.

Ultimately, the journey for Texas will to finally "be back" after a mixed tenure in the Tom Herman era.

With two of the more explosive offenses the SEC has seen down in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the Longhorns are expecting Sarkisian's quarterback whispering ways to bring them back to glory.

They're a step closer following the Big 12's big news.

"There is it!'' tweeted the coach.

The Big 12 Conference announced the 2021 league football schedule on Thursday morning. The Longhorn now will be set to face three non-conference opponents before taking a run at their first conference title since 2009.

The season will begin on Sept. 4 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, as the Longhorns play host to Louisiana. Texas will also host Rice on Sept. 18 in their non-conference season finale.

A blast from the past will reunite between two former Southwest Conference foes in Week 2. Texas will hit the road to face Arkansas on Sept. 11 for the first time since 2004.

Sarkisian knows Fayetteville far too well. The last time his offense stepped foot in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, it was Alabama walking away with the 52-3 win.

Texas will host four Big 12 opponents at home this season, beginning with Texas Tech on Sept. 25. The Longhorns will also square off with Oklahoma State (Oct. 16), Kansas (Nov. 13), and Kansas State (Nov. 27) in Austin this fall.

The second road game won't come until Oct.2 when the Longhorns travel up I-35 to face TCU in Fort Worth. Following their game against Gary Patterson's squad, Texas will head to Waco, Ames, and Morgantown to take on Baylor (Oct. 30), Iowa (Nov. 6), and West Virginia (Nov. 20), respectively.

The Red River Showdown is set for its annual date this season for Oct. 9. The game is still expected to be played in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Big 12 season will conclude in AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Big 12 Championship on Dec.4 between the top two teams in the conference.

For a full list of the schedule, check below:

Sept. 4 – LOUISIANA

Sept. 11 – at Arkansas

Sept. 18 – RICE

Sept. 25 – TEXAS TECH*

Oct. 2 – at TCU*

Oct. 9 – vs. Oklahoma* (Cotton Bowl – Dallas)

Oct. 16 – OKLAHOMA STATE*

Oct. 23 - BYE WEEK

Oct. 30 – at Baylor*

Nov. 6 – at Iowa State*

Nov. 13 – KANSAS*

Nov. 20 – at West Virginia*

Nov. 27 – KANSAS STATE*

Dec. 5 – Big 12 Championship (AT&T Stadium – Arlington)