How Much Does 2022 Stud QB Prospect Maalik Murphy Like The Longhorns? 'A Lot'

As one of the most coveted prospects in the entire 2022 recruiting class, Junipero Serra quarterback Maalik Murphy's impending decision will be one of the most anticipated of the cycle. And how does the University of Texas presently play into that decision?

"I do like Texas a lot; Texas fans are probably the craziest fans (laughing) that I've dealt with,'' Murphy says with a laugh in a visit with our SI All-American. "They are the most tapped-in on my Twitter feed. As a regular person, you come to my Twitter and see so much 'Texas,' you're gonna think 'Texas.' That's just what's gonna happen."

Obviously, Murphy's inability to play his junior season until March due to California's COVID-19 restrictions have played a role in his recruitment, as he has been unable to really get in front of recruiting scouts in a live gameplay scenario.

That has not stopped the offers from rolling in for the 6-4, 225-pound prospect, who now holds more than 30 offers from across the country. UCLA, Texas A&M, Clemson, Oregon, Michigan, and Rutgers have all previously been connected to Murphy.

"Everything is going in my favor," Murphy tells SI All-American's John Garcia in a recent interview. "I'm looking at all of the options that I have. I really hope to make the best choice for myself. I'm not gonna make a choice based off of what everybody else wants me to do, like outsiders. I'm gonna narrow it down to what's best for me and what my family feels is the best for me because at the end of the day I'm gonna be the one at the school, playing ball and living there."

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has not slowed down on his pursuit of Murphy, either, and after re-offering the junior, has made Murphy a top priority for the 2022 cycle.

Murphy, who has yet to name a list of leaders or make a commitment, is also one of the few prospects whose preferences are largely unknown. That said, according to Murphy himself at least, the Longhorns have made a major impression.

While the mutual interest between Murphy and the Longhorns is there, however, the recent reports of his planned visit, at least according to Murphy, are far from a certainty.

"I don't know for sure yet if I'm going to go out there on the 15th," Murphy says. "My quarterback coach is thinking about going out there to train with some guys from out there. If I'm able to join and go with him out there, that would be a great experience. But if not, I'll be stable here at home. It's not a for-sure thing."

As far as a decision goes, Murphy is still working his way through the recruiting process. And while he was not clear on if or when he will make his commitment known, he did indicate that he is going to hear out any and all potential suitors.

"I never wanted to cut anyone out," Murphy says. "I wanted to keep my eyes open for everybody. I want to talk to as many coaches as I can, to get a good feel on everyone."

Instead, Murphy's main focus remains on his upcoming spring season, in which he will get his first true snaps as the starting quarterback for the Padres after playing behind now-UNLV freshman Doug Brumfield.

"Even if it's five games, not a regular-length season, I want people to know my love for the game and how excited I am about just getting a sniff of my junior year," he says. "It's ridiculous, I'm so ready to play. It's been a crazy time with everything going on, but I've never given up, (never) got side-tracked. I kept my main goal in front of my head and just kept working ... getting stronger, getting faster, getting smarter.''

It is not the most ideal situation for any prospect looking to decipher his future. If you ask Murphy though, the roadblocks are just another tool in helping him to develop his craft.

"All of these things play a part in my development and I'm just ready to showcase it for myself and get on the field and do what I do best,'' he says.

