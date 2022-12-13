Skip to main content

Ex-Texas Tech Coach, Longhorns Rival Mike Leach Dead at 61

Legendary head coach Mike Leach passes away at age 61.

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away on Monday evening at the age of 61 years old. 

Leach was a pioneer on the offensive side of the football and was known for his innovations in the 'air raid' offense.

During his time with the Red Raiders, Leach was a thorn in the side of the Longhorns, single-handedly ending the national championship dreams on Colt McCoy and Mack Brown in the 2008 season thanks to a heroic play from Graham Harrell and Michael Crabtree.

Leach's Red Raiders did the same in 2022, when they took down the No. 4 Longhorns in Lubbock with an interception of Chris Simms, ending their BCS title hopes.

He was also the winningest coach in the history of Texas Tech Football.

According to reports from the Clarion Ledger, Leach suffered a massive heart attack and may have suffered seizures and brain damage, and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of Mike Leach," Mississippi State interim athletic director Bracky Brett said. "College football lost one of its most beloved figures today, but his legacy will last forever. Mike's energetic personality, influential presence and extraordinary leadership touched millions of athletes, students, coaches, fans, family and friends for decades.

Leach was a true college football titan, an innovator and a legend of the game, and his impact will be felt for ages to come. 

Leach is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Janeen, Kim, Cody and Kiersten; and three grandchildren. MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will take over as the interim coach when the Bulldogs face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

LonghornsCountry.com, sends its thoughts and prayers to the Leach family.

