Texas Women's Basketball Announces Full SEC Schedule

The Longhorns' 16-game schedule was announced on Aug. 21.

Mar 29, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Aaliyah Moore (23) celebrates with teammates after a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Portland Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
The SEC revealed the full schedule for the 2024-25 women's basketball season, and for Texas, it will be a familiar face tipping off conference play.

The conference works on a 16-game schedule: 14 teams played once, either home or away, and one twice. For the Longhorns, the repeated team will be no other than reigning national champions South Carolina.

Right off the bat, Texas will face Oklahoma, with both teams trying to start a new conference era on a high. In the previous season, the Sooners were the only team to beat the Longhorns twice during the conference season and earned the Big 12 regular season championship.

Texas will travel to Columbia, South Carolina for the fourth conference game and welcome the Gamecocks at Moody Center a month later.

South Carolina on Feb. 9 and LSU on Feb. 16 will likely be the toughest games for Vic Schaefer's squad. The Gamecocks and the Tigers make up for the last three national championships and fans can expect a packed arena.

The Texas Longhorns react to being the region four number one seed in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection show at the University of Texas at Austin on Sunday, March 17, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the full Texas women's basketball first SEC schedule:

- at Oklahoma (Thursday, Jan. 2, Lloyd Noble Center)

- vs. Arkansas (Sunday, Jan. 5, Moody Center)

- vs. Alabama (Thursday, Jan. 9, Moody Center)

- at South Carolina (Sunday, Jan. 12, Colonial Life Arena)

- at Auburn (Thursday, Jan. 16, Neville Arena)

- vs. Tennessee (Thursday, Jan. 23, Moody Center)

- at Mississippi (Sunday, Jan. 26, SJB Pavillion)

- vs. Missouri (Thursday, Jan. 30, Moody Center)

- at Texas A&M (Sunday, Feb. 2, Reed Arena)

- vs. Vanderbilt (Thursday, Feb. 6, Moody Center)

- vs. South Carolina (Sunday, Feb. 9, Moody Center)

- at Kentucky (Thursday, Feb. 13, Rupp Arena)

- vs. LSU (Sunday, Feb. 16, Moody Center)

- at Georgia (Monday, Feb. 24, Stegeman Coliseum)

- at Mississippi State (Thursday, Feb. 27, Humphrey Coliseum)

- vs. Florida (Sunday, Mar. 2, Moody Center)

