3 Facts About New Texas Longhorns DC Will Muschamp You Need to Know

The Texas Longhorns came out of nowhere with a shocking change to the coaching staff on Thursday, firing defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and defensive pass game coordinator Duane Akina.

In a corresponding move, Texas announced that Will Muschamp has been hired as the team's new defensive coordinator, marking a return to Austin after serving the same role under Mack Brown.

"I was fired up for the opportunity," Muschamp said in a statement. "I have tremendous respect and admiration for Sark, how he leads his program, develops his team and players, builds culture and goes about his business. I’m excited to be a part of it and can’t wait to get started."

Most Texas fans are likely quite familiar with Muschamp, but here's a few facts that Longhorn nation needs to know as he makes his way back to the Forty Acres.

Will Muschamp Has Tons of SEC Experience

Texas Longhorns assistant head coach Will Muschamp after a game against the Rice Owls at Reliant Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Muschamp, who graduated from the University of Georgia in 1994, started out as a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs in 1995.

After a few coaching stops, he made his way to LSU as the linebackers coach in 2001 before being promoted to the Tigers' defensive coordinator under Nick Saban from 2002-04.

He then became the DC at Auburn (2006-07) and Texas (2008-10) before taking the head coaching job at Florida in 2011. He returned as Auburn's defensive coordinator in 2015 before being hired as South Carolina's head coach, a role he held from 2016-20.

Over the past five years, Muschamp has held various role on the defensive staff at Georgia under Kirby Smart.

Will Muschamp's Defense Was Elite at Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp looks at the scoreboard against the Rice Owls in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During Muschamp's early run with Texas, the defense ranked No. 1 in the nation with 119 sacks and ranked in the top-10 nationally allowing 2.9 yards per rushing attempt (third), 96.7 rushing yards per game (fourth) and 297.4 yards per game (seventh).

These numbers were all tops in the Big 12 during that span.

Muschamp saw 12 players get selected in the NFL Draft along with 10 in the first four rounds.

Will Muschamp Coached in the NFL

After his time at LSU, Muschamp followed Saban to the Miami Dolphins as an assistant head coach.

He spent just one season in the NFL before returning back to the college coaching ranks and hasn't gone back to the league since. That was likely for the best, as it's clear he thrives in the NCAA.