Tiger Woods On Belief He Can Win The Masters: 'I Do'

The five-time Masters champion sounds ready to pursue Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and others for another green jacket

Tiger Woods added a new wrinkle to The Masters on Tuesday, telling the media that not only does he intend to play, but that he believes he can win.

“I do,” he said simply on Tuesday.

If Woods does play, it will be his first tournament since his car accident last year. It will also put the five-time Masters champion in pursuit of two former Texas Longhorns that are among the Top 10 favorites to win this weekendScottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth.

Woods faced the media Tuesday morning after a practice session, a day after he talked about playing in the Masters a “game-time decision.” After Tuesday’s session, he sounded more confident.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said.

As a former Masters champion, Woods can play in the tournament for life. He last won the tournament in 2019, which was his first major title since winning the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in 2008. After that, Woods had surgeries for his knee and back and went through a scandal involving his infidelity to his first wife, Elin Nordegren.

Then, last year, after playing in a tournament in California, Woods was in a single-car accident that saw him roll over his SUV and destroy the front of his car. He sustained multiple injuries and compound fractures in his legs, calling into question whether he would every play competitively again.

If Woods is being honest about his ability to play, it looks like his comeback will start at 9:34 a.m. on Thursday when he takes to the first tee at Augusta National.

As to whether he can win, well, you can’t the confidence out of Woods.

“I do,” when asked directly if he can win this weekend.

Woods will be facing a field that includes the best players in the world, some of which are on hot streaks, like Scheffler. The former Longhorn has won three of his last five events, is the world’s No. 1 player and has won more than $5 million this year. He has the fourth-best odds to win.

Spieth, another former Longhorn, already has a green jacket and four other Top 3 finishes at Augusta National. He isn’t riding a wave of momentum into the event as he was last year, but he’s a threat to win and his odds are tied for sixth-best in the field.

As for Woods? His odds are +5000.

In other words, Woods may think he can win. But the betting world thinks he’s a long shot.

