UT Board Of Regents To Discuss Beard, Pierce Contracts

The University of Texas Board of Regents is holding a meeting Friday to discuss conference changes and head coaching contracts, amongst other items

The world of University of Texas athletics has been through a whirlwind over the past week. Conference changes, legal action, and the always-evolving landscape of Longhorn athletics have some of the things to note.

This has led the University of Texas Board of Regents to call for a special meeting to be held on Friday to discuss items regarding Texas' move to the SEC, as well as the coaching contracts of new head basketball coach Chris Beard, head baseball coach David Pierce, head volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott, and other athletic department staff.

The board's full agenda can be found here.

The meeting will help discuss and approve the details of each contract, as the contracts are still pending full approval from the board.

READ MORE: SEC Officially Add Texas and Oklahoma By Unanimous Vote

Beard's seven-year, $35 million contract is expected to be approved, along with several performance incentives and salary benefits. He will receive $5 million annually, though the agenda states that $3 million must be paid annually to Baseline Group LLC, a limited liability company that Beard helps operate.

Pierce was extended through the 2026 season after completing the fifth year of his six-year contract in June after Texas' run to the College World Series. His contract, which has an annual base salary of $600,000 as part of guaranteed compensation, also includes multiple benefits and financial incentives.

Last season, Pierce led Texas to a 50-17 record and the No. 2 overall seed in the College World Series before losing to Mississippi State in the semi-finals. In his time as Texas' head coach, Pierce boasts a 172-94 overall record, two Big 12 titles, and two CWS appearances.

The meeting will begin at approximately 9 a.m. CT on Friday morning.

READ MORE: NBA Draft Preview: Texas Longhorns Point Guard Matt Coleman

CONTINUE READING: D’Shawn Jamison Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.