D’Shawn Jamison Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

On Thursday, Texas cornerback and returner D’Shawn Jamison was nominated for the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, which is awarded annually to the most versatile player in college football.

The fourth-year defensive back and returner has had an impact at both positions, returning three kicks for touchdowns and winning Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week three times.

On the defensive side, Jamison also contributed greatly, producing 66 total tackles (54 solo), four tackles for loss, three interceptions, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

The Houston native has also been active off the field, opening his own clothing line following the new NIL rules. Jamison utilized his “shark” nickname to lead the way for his brand.

With new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, Jamison will continue to be one of the prominent playmakers on the team both on defense and special-teams.

In addition to the most versatile award, Jamison has been named to the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team and second-team All-Big 12 by Phil Steele and Athlon ahead of fall camp.

