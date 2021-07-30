Sports Illustrated home
UT Board Of Regents Unanimously Approves Texas' Move To SEC

The blockbuster conference-change has now received the approval of the UT Austin system
After the Southeastern Conference unanimously approved the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference on Thursday, the University of Texas Board of Regents followed suit on Friday morning by unanimously approving Texas' move to the SEC. 

This is all according to the official meeting notes from the board. Board Chairman Kevin Eltife released the following statement after the conclusion of Friday's meeting: 

“Our board met today to discuss the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics and the invitation from the Southeastern Conference to The University of Texas at Austin. Recognizing the impact this would have on our athletics programs, the board unanimously voted to approve this conference realignment upon the expiration of our current agreement with the Big 12.”

The unanimous decision doesn't come as much of surprise, considering that most officials within the UT system have been eager to get the wheels turning on the move towards the SEC. 

University of Texas System Chancellor James B. Milliken released a statement following the boards approval, citing the decision as what was in the best future interest of Texas athletics, 

“Today’s action by the Board of Regents is in the best interests of UT student athletes, the UT Austin athletics program overall, and the university. This move ensures a strong future for an outstanding athletics program, providing the opportunity for our student athletes to compete at the highest levels.”

READ MORE: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite OT Kam Dewberry Announces Austin Visit Plans

This ground-breaking process is still ongoing, with numerous financial details still needing to be worked out between Texas, Oklahoma, and the Big 12. 

The unthinkable has quickly become reality, as the Horns and Sooners have become members of the SEC right before our eyes. Now the questions turns to, how soon will the Horns be in 

CONTINUE READING: Texas Forward Greg Brown III Selected 43rd Overall In NBA Draft

