October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

PODCAST: 104.9 The Horn's Erin Hogan Talks Texas/TCU and Previews Red River Showdown

104.9 The Horn's Erin Hogan joins the Longhorns Country Podcast to talk Texas/TCU and preview the Red River Rivalry.
Author:

Coming off of a critical win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns are in a position to take the Big 12 by storm in the second half of the season. 

That said, there is one major obstacle standing in their way -- The Oklahoma Sooners. 

Can Texas upset the favored Sooners in Dallas?

Listen Here:

In this episode, 104.9 The Horn's Erin Hogan joins the show to recap the Longhorns win over TCU this Saturday, and preview The Longhorns' upcoming matchup in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma. The guys talk about key matchups between the Longhorns and Sooners, as well as what this weekend's game can do for Bijan Robinson's Heisman hopes.

Hogan closes out the pod by giving us his predictions for the game, and how he sees the Horns fairing at the Cotton Bowl.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16504981
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: 104.9 The Horn's Erin Hogan Talks Texas/TCU and Previews Red River Showdown

104.9 The Horn's Erin Hogan joins the Longhorns Country Podcast to talk Texas/TCU and preview the Red River Rivalry.

2 minutes ago
E4R1Ks9XwAEGf3T
Play
Football

Top Texas WR Target Evan Stewart to Attend Red River Showdown on Saturday

The Longhorn's have an excellent opportunity to impress the coveted pass-catcher against the Sooners this weekend

1 hour ago
USATSI_16877472
Play
News

What Time Will Texas Face Oklahoma State?

The outcome of the Red River Showdown could dictate Texas vs. OK State

1 hour ago

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_16504981
Podcast

PODCAST: 104.9 The Horn's Erin Hogan Talks Texas/TCU and Previews Red River Showdown

104.9 The Horn's Erin Hogan joins the Longhorns Country Podcast to talk Texas/TCU and preview the Red River Rivalry.

2 minutes ago
E4R1Ks9XwAEGf3T
Football

Top Texas WR Target Evan Stewart to Attend Red River Showdown on Saturday

The Longhorn's have an excellent opportunity to impress the coveted pass-catcher against the Sooners this weekend

1 hour ago
USATSI_16877472
News

What Time Will Texas Face Oklahoma State?

The outcome of the Red River Showdown could dictate Texas vs. OK State

1 hour ago
USATSI_16875589
News

Which Longhorns' Defender Has Been The Biggest Surprise?

Anthony Cook continues to be a breakout star in 2021 for Texas.

2 hours ago
USATSI_16875582
Football

Texas Loses Starting Offensive Lineman For Season

The Longhorns may have just suffered a major set back along the offensive line

7 hours ago
USATSI_16877470
News

Big 12 Rankings: Anyone Want First Place This Week?

It's Oklahoma, Texas or bust for a College Football Playoff team from the Big 12

8 hours ago
USATSI_16877550
News

Texas Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma

The Longhorns head back to the Cotton Bowl for one of the biggest rivalries in college football

8 hours ago
Jordan Hicks
Longhorns in the pros

This NFL Longhorn Isn’t Starting, but He Keeps Producing

Despite coming off bench, the former Longhorns LB continues to give the Arizona Cardinals a boost

9 hours ago