PODCAST: 104.9 The Horn's Erin Hogan Talks Texas/TCU and Previews Red River Showdown

104.9 The Horn's Erin Hogan joins the Longhorns Country Podcast to talk Texas/TCU and preview the Red River Rivalry.

Coming off of a critical win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns are in a position to take the Big 12 by storm in the second half of the season.

That said, there is one major obstacle standing in their way -- The Oklahoma Sooners.

Can Texas upset the favored Sooners in Dallas?

In this episode, 104.9 The Horn's Erin Hogan joins the show to recap the Longhorns win over TCU this Saturday, and preview The Longhorns' upcoming matchup in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma. The guys talk about key matchups between the Longhorns and Sooners, as well as what this weekend's game can do for Bijan Robinson's Heisman hopes.

Hogan closes out the pod by giving us his predictions for the game, and how he sees the Horns fairing at the Cotton Bowl.

