September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

PODCAST: Breaking Down Saturday's Matchup Between Texas and Texas Tech

Can Texas stop Texas Tech's high-flying offense? Longhorns Country goes behind enemy lines with a Red Raiders beat writer to find out
Author:

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

In this episode, Matt is joined by Red Raider Nation's Phil Mayer to preview the upcoming matchup between Texas and Texas Tech on Saturday morning. The guys discuss the new-look offense led by Tyler Shough, key matchups on both sides of the ball, and give their predictions for how the game could shake out. 

The guys also get into the fallout of Chris Beard leaving Lubbock for Austin, and how Texas Tech fans are adjusting to life without their former coach. Can Tech survive the changes left in the wake of his exit?

You can listen to the full episode above.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_14988385
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Breaking Down Saturday's Matchup Between Texas and Texas Tech

Can Texas stop Texas Tech's high-flying offense? Longhorns Country goes behind enemy lines with a Red Raiders beat writer to find out

10312878
Play
Football

Elite 2023 Edge Matayo Uiagalelei Set to Visit Austin

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_13775172
Play
News

Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Red Raiders will be returning one of the most experienced defensive units in the Big 12 in 2021

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Longhorns Country Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_14988385
Podcast

PODCAST: Breaking Down Saturday's Matchup Between Texas and Texas Tech

Can Texas stop Texas Tech's high-flying offense? Longhorns Country goes behind enemy lines with a Red Raiders beat writer to find out

10312878
Football

Elite 2023 Edge Matayo Uiagalelei Set to Visit Austin

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_13775172
News

Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Red Raiders will be returning one of the most experienced defensive units in the Big 12 in 2021

USATSI_16783161
News

Is Texas Ready For Red Raiders' Passing Attack?

The Red Raiders currently own the Big 12's top passing attack

GettyImages-845054248
Football

Former Longhorn Holton Hill Is Getting Another NFL Chance

Former Texas Longhorns standout defensive back Holton Hill is getting another NFL Chance

USATSI_13466259
News

Texas Athletics Releases 2021 Hall of Honor Class List

The class of 2021 includes multiple successful Texas alumni across five different sports

USATSI_16733631
News

Big 12 Rankings: A New Team Leap Frogs OU For Top Spot

A new team has jumped to the top spot in Longhorn Country's Big 12 rankings

USATSI_16782914
News

How Texas' Casey Thompson Preps For Gamedays Could Help Longhorns' Season

Casey Thompson looks to win not just with skills, but with IQ