LISTEN: Down to 2? Everything You Need To Know About Arch Manning's Recruitment

Is Arch Manning actually down to just two schools? The Longhorns Country Podcast examines and breaks down his recruitment piece by piece.

Is Arch Manning really just down to two schools? According to one report, that might be the case.

However, there is much more to this super prospect's recruitment than meets the eye.

Listen below:

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt is once again joined by Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia to discuss the ever-evolving recruitment of the 2023 QB.

The guys discuss Brooks Austin's report about Arch being down to Texas and Georgia, while also doing an in-depth breakdown of all of the other possible candidates in the chase for his services, and how they might not necessarily be out of the race just yet.

The guys also discuss The Longhorns' upcoming trip to TCU, and what the Longhorns need to do to get out of Fort Worth with a win.

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

You can listen to the full episode above.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.