October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

PODCAST: Fox Host Will Cain Talks Coach Sark, Bijan Robinson, The Red River Showdown, and Much More

Fox News host and former ESPN Radio Host Will Cain joins the Longhorns Country Podcast to talk Coach Sark, Arch Manning, Bijan Robinson, preview Texas/OU, and much more.
Author:

The Texas Longhorns, along with Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson, have a fantastic opportunity ahead of them this weekend in Dallas when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown. 

Can the Longhorns take advantage?

Listen Here:

In this episode, former ESPN Radion host and current Fox News anchor Will Cain joins the show to talk about the impact of Steve Sarkisian, Bijan Robsion's impressive season, Arch Manning's recruitment, and of course, the impending matchup between Texas and Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

The guys finish things out by discussing college football as a whole from a national perspective and talking a little bit about the Dallas Cowboys and their recent release of linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

Recommended Articles

WillCAIN1-1-scaled
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Will Cain Talks Coach Sark, Bijan Robinson, and The Red River Showdown

Fox News host and former ESPN Radio Host Will Cain joins the Longhorns Country Podcast to talk Coach Sark, Arch Manning, Bijan Robinson, preview Texas/OU and much more.

15 minutes ago
USATSI_15379348
Play
Football

Oklahoma Defensive Players To Watch Vs. Texas In Red River Showdown

The Longhorns offense will have their hands full with a talented Oklahoma defense on Saturday

2 hours ago
USATSI_15049022
Play
News

What's at Stake for Texas in Red River Showdown?

Entering midseason, Texas could view the Red River Showdown as a stepping stone in its growth

19 hours ago

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

WillCAIN1-1-scaled
Podcast

PODCAST: Will Cain Talks Coach Sark, Bijan Robinson, and The Red River Showdown

Fox News host and former ESPN Radio Host Will Cain joins the Longhorns Country Podcast to talk Coach Sark, Arch Manning, Bijan Robinson, preview Texas/OU and much more.

15 minutes ago
USATSI_15379348
Football

Oklahoma Defensive Players To Watch Vs. Texas In Red River Showdown

The Longhorns offense will have their hands full with a talented Oklahoma defense on Saturday

2 hours ago
USATSI_15049022
News

What's at Stake for Texas in Red River Showdown?

Entering midseason, Texas could view the Red River Showdown as a stepping stone in its growth

19 hours ago
USATSI_16877465
Football

Texas' Bijan Robinson Earns 'Earl Campbell' Honor

Robinson's dominant rushing performance against the Horned Frogs earns national attention

19 hours ago
GettyImages-845054248
Football

Cowboys Cut Former Longhorns CB Holton Hill

Former Texas Longhorns standout defensive back Holton Hill got another NFL chance, but ...

19 hours ago
E803E6F1-212E-4836-B0F0-46418F845179
News

Patterson Critiques Longhorns’ Bijan Usage; 3 Problems

"I would never do 35 carries like they did for the guy at Texas," Patterson says, offering UT and Bijan a helping of misguided guidance.

21 hours ago
USATSI_15773949
Football

Oklahoma Offensive Players To Watch For Vs. Texas

A weak offensive line could make the Sooners susceptible to a loss

Oct 5, 2021
USATSI_16875594
Football

Longhorns Earn Big 12 Honors

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson and kicker Cameron Dicker earn Big 12 honors after win over TCU

Oct 4, 2021