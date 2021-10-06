PODCAST: Will Cain Talks Coach Sark, Bijan Robinson, and The Red River Showdown

Fox News host and former ESPN Radio Host Will Cain joins the Longhorns Country Podcast to talk Coach Sark, Arch Manning, Bijan Robinson, preview Texas/OU, and much more.

The Texas Longhorns, along with Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson, have a fantastic opportunity ahead of them this weekend in Dallas when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown.

Can the Longhorns take advantage?

Listen Here:

In this episode, former ESPN Radion host and current Fox News anchor Will Cain joins the show to talk about the impact of Steve Sarkisian, Bijan Robsion's impressive season, Arch Manning's recruitment, and of course, the impending matchup between Texas and Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

The guys finish things out by discussing college football as a whole from a national perspective and talking a little bit about the Dallas Cowboys and their recent release of linebacker Jaylon Smith.

