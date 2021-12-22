PODCAST: Breaking Down The Entire 2022 Early Singing Class + The Impact of Quinn Ewers

The Texas Longhorns close the 2022 early signing period better than most team's in the country, hitting big on positions of need, including at the most important position on the field -- the quarterback spot.

What kind of impact can this class have on the future of the program? Listen below:

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt and John break down the entire 2022 early signing class for Texas, discuss impact players and project where each of the signees will fit in moving forward.

The guys also discuss the impact of the Quinn Ewers signing, and how it could affect Texas on the field, as well as in the race for Arch Manning in 2023.

