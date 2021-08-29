Breaking Down The New Longhorns QB1, Hudson Card

Matt Galatzan and John Garcia breakdown Steve Sarkisian's decision to pick Hudson Card as the Longhorns starting QB

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

In this episode, Matt is once again joined by SI All-American's John Garcia to break down Steve Sarkisian's decision to name Hudson Card as the Longhorns starting quarterback for week 1's matchup against Louisiana.

The guys also give their player comps for Card before talking Duncanville star edge rusher Omari Abor and recent Longhorns commitment, Aaron Bryant.

You can listen to the full episode above.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Longhorns Country Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.