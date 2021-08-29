August 29, 2021
PODCAST: Breaking Down The New Longhorns QB1 Hudson Card

Matt Galatzan and John Garcia breakdown Steve Sarkisian's decision to pick Hudson Card as the Longhorns starting QB
Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

In this episode, Matt is once again joined by SI All-American's John Garcia to break down Steve Sarkisian's decision to name Hudson Card as the Longhorns starting quarterback for week 1's matchup against Louisiana. 

The guys also give their player comps for Card before talking Duncanville star edge rusher Omari Abor and recent Longhorns commitment, Aaron Bryant.

You can listen to the full episode above.

